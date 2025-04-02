Simu Liu Posted A Shirtless Thirst Trap In Grey Sweatpants And He Definitely Looks Ready To Play Shang-Chi Again
As always, Liu is ripped.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know Phases Four and Five introduced a ton of new characters, including Simu Liu's Shang-Chi. The 35 year-old actor recently shared a shirtless thirst trap in grey sweatpants, and he definitely looks ready to suit back up as his Marvel hero.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but Simu Liu was included in the cast list that was recently announced by the studio. He'll presumably start filming that upcoming Marvel movie soon, and he certainly seems to be in superheroic shape. Check out his recent Instagram post:
Honestly, I feel bad for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom at this point. I wouldn't want to get into a tussle with Liu while he's looking that swole. And folks in the comments section are definitely thrilled about the concept of the actor's long-awaited return as Shang-Chi.
Indeed, the comments section on this post are pretty lively. It's an even mix of folks who are straight up thirsting after Simu Liu, as well as Marvel fans who are hyped about him looking so swole ahead of filming Avengers: Doomsday. Check out some choice responses below:
- 🔥 Gray sweatpants?! How very dare you! 🔥 crafty_dough
- Shang-Chi is coming back 🔥🔥 andydv27
- I think he's lost his shirt. He can be my Ken. 🥴🫠🔥 lorrainehorton1
- My one ring just became 10 rings greatmemewall
- Abracadaddy sicknanchez56
The Kim's Convenience alum was probably expecting these types of reactions upon posting this thirst trap. Between being able to wash clothes on his abdominals and the afore mentioned grey sweat pants, there are plenty of fire emojis and folks calling Liu "Daddy." Hey, that's what happens when you become a superhero and sex symbol at the same time.
Ever since Shang-Chi's ending, fans have been waiting for Simu Liu to return as the title role. Development on the Shang-Chi 2 has been slow going, despite fan excitement for the hero. Not every newcomer has been received so well by the fandom, just look at the reception for Eternals and The Marvels' box office bomb.
Fans were thrilled when it was confirmed that Liu was finally going to play Shang-Chi again in Avengers: Doomsday. There are countless questions about that developing blockbuster. Fans are wondering exactly how that ensemble of characters will be used, as well as how RDJ's Doctor Doom will be introduced and utilized. Hopefully we get more information sooner rather than later.
Unfortunately fans will still have to wait, as Avengers: Doomsday isn't even on the 2025 movie release list. First up is Thunderbolts* which arrives on May 2nd.
