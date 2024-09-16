Aw, The Fantastic Four’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach Revealed The Sweet Way His Co-Stars Supported Him Ahead Of His Latest Emmy Win

Amid his yelling and fast talking on The Bear , Ebon Moss-Bachrach has established a sweet, on-set family dynamic with the cast of the comedy-drama series. Now, his latest project, the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps , makes the fan-favorite actor a part of another skilled ensemble of stars. They've seemingly become close, and Moss-Bachrach drove that point home by revealing how his FF castmates sweetly supported him before his latest Emmy win.

The Bear had another great showing at the Emmys, as it took home four wins across multiple categories. Among the 2024 Emmys winners was Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as restaurant co-owner Richie Jerimovich. As the star recently revealed, the cast of his upcoming Marvel movie were cheering for him even before his win. The award winner told Variety that his co-stars gifted him “a bunch of flowers and a bottle of Champagne” that were left in his hotel room before departed for the Emmys:

It’s really kind. [There was a] sweet card, [and I] teared up a little bit. I love them. We’ve been working so hard together. We’re so close, so even going away for a second I get a little separation anxiety.

That’s so sweet! As filming for Fantastic Four started six weeks ago and is ongoing, I can understand how hard it must have been for him to break away from his co-stars even for a short amount of time. Ebon Moss-Bachrach spoke about how he and his Fantastic Four crew bonded instantly through a group chat started by Pedro Pascal, who will play Reed Richards in the Marvel film. The Girls actor gushed about everyone sending each other images, GIFs and stickers to build up that chemistry, and it seems to have worked.

Joseph Quinn, who plays Johnny Storm, also teased the dynamic between the Human Torch and The Thing , who's played by the Bear star. Apparently, the two FF stars built that chemistry via rehearsals. Considering Thing and Torch are supposed to have a fun yet semi-antagonistic rivalry, I have a feeling these scenes are going to be fun.

With Ebon Moss-Bachrach saying he gets a little “separation anxiety” being away from his cast of superheroes, I'd like to think that he's eager to get back to filming The Fantastic Four. While speaking to Variety, he described their bond as “beautiful” and shared some sweet thoughts about his colleagues:

You got Joseph Quinn, you got Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal. I mean this is a great-looking crowd. [They have] beautiful hearts, just a pleasure working with these guys. I miss them already.

Joseph Quinn told THR that filming for First Steps is expected to last for about five months. So it looks like Ebon Moss-Bachrach will have plenty of opportunities to continue bonding with his cast. I don't know about you, but I'd love to know how they ultimately responded to his Emmy win via the group chat. I'd also imagine that when he returns to set, he'll be welcomed in a big way.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to open in theaters on July 25th amid the 2025 movie schedule. While you wait for it, stream the original FF flicks as well as the Marvel movies in order using a Disney+ subscription.