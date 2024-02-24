The Fantastic Four’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach Reveals How The Cast Is Already Starting To Bond, And I Love It

This past Valentine’s Day, a number of comic book movie fans rejoiced, as Marvel Studios finally unveiled the cast of The Fantastic Four . After months of speculation, it was confirmed that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach would portray the quartet of heroes. What a number of people now seem concerned with in the aftermath of the announcement is how the four stars might gel when they appear on screen together. That remains to be seen but, at this moment, Moss-Bachrach reveals that he and his co-stars are already doing some light bonding, and I love it.

The Emmy-winning actor is set to play the role of Ben Grimm a.k.a. The Thing in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. He shared some details on the high-profile gig while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Of course, the Fantastic Four cast member couldn’t say too much, given the secrecy that comes with MCU productions. He did, however, share some details about his co-stars. Though he says he hasn’t met Vanessa Kirby, he has been able to communicate with his co-stars via a group text that’s been created:

There is a group text. … Pedro started a group text a couple of days ago. … I have his number, so it says Pedro Pascal, and there’s two plus four four numbers. I don’t know which one’s Vanessa and which one’s Joseph. But everybody’s said something. Everyone’s put a little image or sticker or, you know, a gif or something out there. So people are invested, I guess. … No one’s being coy. Everyone’s showing up. It’s nice.

Based on the clip shared to YouTube , Ebon Moss-Bachrach seems to appreciate the early enthusiasm from his colleagues, and I honestly can’t wait to see them all together. The group chat may sound like a small detail in the grand scheme of chemistry building, but one can do wonders in that regard. It’s no secret that the Avengers cast had one as well, and it’s definitely helped to keep them bonded over the years. (They even all assembled in 2022 to share reactions to Chris Evans’ Sexiest Man Alive title .) So I really like the idea of the FF cast having a chat of their own, and I’m sure it’ll become more active in the lead-up to production and during it as well.

That text could end up expanding as well, as more actors are cast for the blockbuster. For example, whoever gets cast as H.E.R.B.I.E. , the titular team’s faithful robot assistant, might be added as well. And, if the reports about the studio wanting a comedian to voice the character are accurate, then said person could add a jolt of humor to the text chain.

A few details are known about The Fantastic Four , but much of it remains shrouded in mystery. In addition to the Bear cast member playing Ben, Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby will portray Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn will bring Johnny Storm/The Human Torch to life. It’s being helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman, and it reportedly will not be an origin story. The official cast announcement also has some under the impression that FF will be set in the 1960s . And that would, of course, cause us to ponder where the team has been within the MCU all this time, if that’s the case.

While there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the film, I’m excited to see what it offers. The cast, in particular, is what truly has me pumped (and I’m not paying attention to the hate for Pedro Pascal’s casting ). I’m hopeful that all four of the leads will absolutely nail their roles and hope that through the group chat, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and his co-stars will establish a strong rapport.