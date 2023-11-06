The Marvels Director Addresses The Rumors She Left Marvel In The Lurch, Explains What Really Happened
This makes a lot more sense.
There will be a lot of eyeballs on The Marvels when the upcoming Marvel movie opens this week, for so many different reasons. To start with, the concept of “superhero fatigue” is resting heavy on the industry, and while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 performed extremely well at the box office, soft openings for movies like The Flash have studio execs wondering if the comic-book bubble is about to burst. We have known a lot of details about The Marvels for some time now, mainly because the movie’s release date kept getting pushed back after COVID issues and industry reshuffling. But a new charge was leveled at the movie in a piece by Variety, and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is clearing things up.
Variety put out a recent cover story asking if Marvel Studios was in trouble, bringing up a lot of the same talking points about the MCU’s adjustments following both COVID outbreaks, the ongoing strikes plaguing the industry, and issues involving key stars such as Jonathan Majors. In the feature, it was revealed that Nia DaCosta began working on another movie while The Marvels was in post-production, insinuating that it was unusual for a filmmaker to do that, and all but implying this meant issues existed between Marvel and the director.
While speaking with ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton, also of Fox 32 in Chicago, Nia DaCosta addressed this concern, however, and made it clear:
The unavoidable delays caused by the COVID outbreak affected virtually every aspect of the entertainment industry, though the timeline of MCU movies took an enormous hit. Some productions leapfrogged over others, depending on how much work remained on them. The same thing is happening now, as Disney shuffles release dates due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Still, as DaCosta goes on to explain, her absence on the physical studio lot didn’t affect post-production. She elaborated:
That will never stop Marvel fans from chasing rumors. Believe me, I’m one of them, and I pursue every breadcrumb that presents itself. For now, I just want to see The Marvels. Brie Larson hasn’t been in full action as the super-powered hero since Avengers: Endgame. And I stand by the belief that Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is one of the best casting decisions the MCU has made in ages. The Marvels opens in theaters on November 10.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
