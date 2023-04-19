A Timeline Of Jonathan Majors’ Legal Issues And Allegations

What’s going on with Jonathan Majors? At the top of the year, between the debut of villain Kang the Conqueror in the MCU with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to his scene-stealing performance in Creed III , it was looking like 2023 was his year. However, within the past month there have been reports and allegations of assault, leading to the actor facing criminal charges that are quickly turning around Majors’ life in Hollywood.

With nearly a month having passed since Jonathan Majors was first arrested, here’s a timeline of the actor’s legal issues.

The Allegations Against Jonathan Majors

On March 25, 2023 it was reported that Jonathan Majors had been charged and arrested with “several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count harassment in the second degree” by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Majors was accused of strangling a 30-year-old woman, reportedly his girlfriend, in a New York taxi after an argument between them got heated. She was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” per authorities.

After the initial report came out, Majors’ rep put out a statement that he’d “done nothing wrong” and his name would be cleared. Majors’ lawyer also said the actor was “completely innocent” and was “probably the victim.” His attorney has also claimed that there is video evidence, witness testimony from the taxi driver and others, along with text messages from the victim to prove his innocence. However, on the other side of things two directors, A.B. Allen and Tim Nicolai spoke out about the actor being allegedly “vicious, cruel ” and an “abuser.”

The U.S. Army Pauses Campaign Featuring Jonathan Majors

Shortly after the reports of this incident, the U.S. Army decided to pull an ad campaign that featured Jonathan Majors , issuing a statement stating that the organization is “deeply concerned” about the allegations surrounding the Creed III actor. The “Be All You Can Be” recruitment campaign apparently cost the U.S. Army $117 million in total , making it a huge blow for them to stand behind pulling the plug.

Additionally, when Michael B. Jordan took to social media a couple of weeks ago to promote his boxing film being available to stream, he didn't include a single picture of Jonathan Majors , even though he’s his leading co-star. This goes to show huge collaborators are loosening ties with the actor.

Majors Is Dropped By His PR, Managers And Was Uninvited To The Met Gala

Since the allegations, Jonathan Majors has also dropped by his PR firm, The Lede Company, and his talent manager at Entertainment 360 additionally cut ties with the Marvel actor as well (per a Deadline report on Monday). The same story also detailed that Majors and fashion company Valentino have “mutually agreed” to not collaborate at the Met Gala, thereby uninviting him from the massive event.