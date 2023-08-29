Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Is Perfect As Kamala Khan, But Her X-Men Cosplay Has Me Thinking She'd Be A Great Jubilee

In 2022, the Marvel Cinematic Universe welcomed a new hero – and actress – into its ranks. The cinematic franchise expanded with the Disney+ limited series, Ms. Marvel , which saw newcomer Iman Vellani play the titular character. To put it simply, Vellani absolutely nailed the role of Kamala Khan, as she perfectly embodied the kind, plucky and fangirl-esque nature of the Jersey City-bred teen. A major reason why she was able to land on that third trait is because Vellani herself is a massive comic book fan. With that, she recently participated in some X-Men cosplay amid an event and now has me thinking she’d also do justice to the role of Jubilee.

Iman Vellani – a native of Canada – was one of the pop culture fans in attendance at Fan Expo Canada last weekend, where she linked up with Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The two pop culture lovers really took in the experience, given the fact that they went the extra mile to dress up as some notable comic book characters. Ramakrishnan cosplayed as Donatello of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While the Netflix veteran’s look was on point, Vellani’s Jubilee costume is just too sweet. Take a look at the screenshot Ramakrishnan shared to her Instagram stories:

(Image credit: Instagram )

The jacket and boots are great, but what’s most impressive are the smaller accessories, specifically the earrings and shades. I know Kamala Khan is becoming a mutant in the comics and was also revealed as one in the Ms. Marvel finale as well. However, I can’t help but wonder now if the actress could’ve played the young mutation-laden X-Man instead. Of course, I’m making this assumption simply based on a costume and not seeing her actually perform as the character. Still, she definitely has the look down and, given the energy she brings to Kamala, I’d be curious to see what she’d theoretically do as the dazzling, jacket-wearing heroine.

Introduced in the pages of The Uncanny X-Men in 1989, Jubilation "Jubilee" Lee was established as the daughter of wealthy Chinese immigrants who were murdered when she was young. In time, the youth discovered that she was a mutant with the ability to produce fireworks-like energy blasts. She’d eventually land on the radar of Charles Xavier’s iconic team of heroes and join them. The character has appeared in various comics over the decades as well as in other forms of media. Many probably know her best for appearing in X-Men: The Animated Series during the ‘90s. A version of Lee also appeared in 2016’s Apocalypse , in which she was played by Lana Condor, who has since expressed interest in reprising the role .

Now that the famous mutants are under Marvel Studios’ purview though, it’s likely that the role will be recast at some point. There’s even a chance that Iman Vellani’s Kamala might even cross paths with her other X-People at some point, given her genetic connection to them. It’s fun to imagine what Vellani would do with the aforementioned character, but she's just too perfect fit as Khan.

More on Ms. Marvel (Image credit: Marvel) Why I Think Ms. Marvel Is The Most Empowering New Addition In The MCU

Ms. Marvel received critical acclaim upon its debut, and much of the praise was aimed at the lead actress’ performance. She possesses endless charisma and has a level of likability that’s off the charts. What’s also satisfying about her casting is that it signifies a rare instance in which a super fan managed to join a property they loved. Even since the show’s debut, she’s continued to be enthusiastic about her role and what comes with it. Those wanting evidence of her wide-eyed and easily amazed nature should look no further than the video of Brie Larson revealing Khan’s inclusion in Disneyland’s Avengers campus to her.

I’m sincerely hopeful that we’ll see Iman Vellani play Kamala Khan for years to come. Regardless of how long she plays the part though, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll ever see her pull double duty and play Jubilee as well. At the very least, anyone who’s been truly inspired by her A+ cosplay can always craft some stunning fan art.