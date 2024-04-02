The Marvels’ Teyonah Parris Reflects On MCU’s Diversity, Shares Hopes For Young Fans

Over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has sought to diversify its roster of characters, having done so during the Infinity Saga by introducing the likes of Anthony Mackie's Falcon and Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther. Those efforts have seemingly increased amid the Multiverse Saga, though, with Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel entering the fray. Another one of the franchise's newest major players is Monica Rambeau, who's played by Teyonah Parris. The actress takes pride in role in the MCU, and she's now weighing in not only on its efforts to be diverse but her hopes for the future as well.

The Marvels exemplified Disney’s push for inclusion -- both in front of and behind the camera. Teyonah Parris co-headlined it alongside Brie Larson and Iman Vellani. Additionally, it was helmed by Nia DaCosta, who's the first Black woman to direct an MCU film. The film was bombarded with trolls throughout its promotional push and box office run, but it seems to have struck a chord with a sum of fans. Parris is very conscious of the fact that she's helped bring representation to the MCU. With that, she spoke with IGN about how a diverse MCU can impact a young audience, saying:

I am so grateful for that. I am excited that my child, this whole generation of younger people, and also adults... I actually needed this sort of content in college. Right now in the MCU and in this superhero space, it has opened up so much to be more diverse and show that superheroes can look like any of us. Just to see people who look like you, [or] who don't look like you, be in situations that are familiar but are also quite extraordinary and how they deal with those circumstances and trials that may come to them and watching them be human, they are super.

When it comes to young children, it can be crucial for them to see themselves represented in both movies and TV shows, and that's especially true in regard to kids of color. It’s nice to know how aware the They Cloned Tyrone star is of her position within Disney's ever-expanding superhero franchise. Many can definitely argue that the progress has been somewhat slow, as Captain Marvel only became the first female-led movie in the franchise 2019. Luckily, the tide seems to be turning when it comes to recent and upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. So far, we've definitely been treated to many young and diverse MCU heroes.

More specific to Teyonah Parris' position, major Black female characters from the comics were largely underrepresented in the MCU for years. It wasn’t until 2018's Black Panther that they truly took center stage. Shuri, Queen Ramonda, Nakia, Okoye, the Dora Milaje, and Riri Williams even became the central focus of the 2022 sequel, Wakanda Forever. As for Parris' Monica Rambeau, placing her at the forefront of The Marvels was a great move and, as a result, she saw considerable character development following her appearance in WandaVision.

One would hope that studio present Kevin Feige and his colleagues continue to consider diversity and representation as they craft their stories. It goes without saying that the storytelling itself is important but, as the Dashing Through the Snow alum so eloquently conveyed, it can also mean a lot for people to see themselves represented in these superhero-centric tales.

