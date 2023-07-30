11 Great Teyonah Parris Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

One of the most exciting additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent memory for me is Teyonah Parris, whom I have been a fan of since her breakthrough performance in Dear White People almost a decade ago. Thus, I was delighted to find that she was later cast as Monica Rambeau — otherwise known as Spectrum — whom she is reprising in the upcoming Marvel movie, The Marvels.

However, since we still have a good deal of time before that sequel to Captain Marvel hits theaters in November, let’s take a look what other great Teyonah Parris movies and TV shows we have already had the pleasure of seeing — starting with her most recent hit.

(Image credit: Netflix)

They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

In the 1970s, a hustler (John Boyega), a pimp (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx), and a sex worker (Parris) team-up to investigate a strange conspiracy involving the discovery that one of them is not exactly who he thinks he is.

Why it is one of Teyonah Parris’ best: Parris does what she does best (stealing the show) in the role of Yo-Yo in the They Cloned Tyrone cast, for co-writer and director Juel Taylor’s feature debut, which is one of the most inventive, bizarre, and fun, Netflix original movies from 2023.

Stream They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Dear White People (2014)

Racial tension at a prestigious, predominantly white Ivy League college has a life-changing effect on the live of four Black students of diverse backgrounds.

Why it is one of Teyonah Parris’ best: Parris first demonstrated her scene-stealing talent in Justin Simien’s stunning satire, Dear White People, as the original actor to play boisterous blogger “Coco,” who was later played by Antoinette Robertson in the underrated Netflix TV series adaptation.

Stream Dear White People on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

They Came Together (2014)

A small candy shop owner (Amy Poehler) and a corporate candy company employee (Paul Rudd) recall the story of how they initially hated each other, fell in love, broke up, and all the other cliches from some of the best romantic-comedies.

Why it is one of Teyonah Parris’ best: Parris let her funny bone run a bit wilder in They Came Together — co-writer and director David Wain’s savage send-up of the romantic-comedy genre — as Wanda, who is best friend’s with Poehler’s character.

Stream They Came Together on Peacock.

Stream They Came Together on Freevee through Amazon.

(Image credit: AMC)

Mad Men (2007-2015)

A turbulent inside look at the advertising industry in the 1960s.

Why it is one of Teyonah Parris’ best: One of Parris’ first big TV gigs was alongside the Mad Men cast in the recurring role of Dawn Chambers, who becomes one of the few Black employees at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce when she is hired as Don Draper’s (Jon Hamm) secretary in Season 5.

Stream Mad Men on AMC+.

Buy Mad Men on Amazon.

(Image credit: Starz)

Survivor's Remorse (2014-2017)

A young man from Boston (The Boys’ Jessie T. Usher) and his cousin (RonReaco Lee) end up exceeding their infamous neighborhood’s expectations and achieving unimaginable levels of fame and fortune

Why it is one of Teyonah Parris’ best: Parris’ first regular role on a TV show was on creator Mike O’Malley and executive producer LeBron James’ Starz original series, Survivor’s Remorse, as Missy Vaughn, the wife of Lee’s character, Reggie.

Stream Survivor's Remorse on Starz.

Buy Survivor's Remorse on Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Chi-Raq (2015)

A moment of tragedy leads a woman (Parris) and her fellow female peers in a revolt against gang violence in inner-city Chicago by depriving the men in their lives of sexual gratification.

Why it is one of Teyonah Parris’ best: Parris had the honor of landing her first lead role in a Spike Lee joint — namely the satirical Chi-Raq, which is one of the influential filmmaker’s most socially relevant movies, despite borrowing much of its themes and plot from Aristophanes’ Ancient Greek play, Lysistrata.

Stream Chi-Raq on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Annapurna)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

A young pregnant woman (Kiki Layne) bonds with her family and that of her boyfriend (Stephan James) while struggling to prove that he is not guilty of a devastating crime in 1970 New York City.

Why it is one of Teyonah Parris’ best: Yet another great movie that explores race and social justice and features Parris in a touching and passionate performance (as Ernestine Rivers, the sister of Layne’s character, Tish) is If Beale Street Could Talk — writer and director Barry Jenkins’ moving, Oscar-winning adaptation of James Baldwin’s acclaimed romantic novel.

Stream If Beale Street Could Talk on Netflix.

Buy/rent If Beale Street Could Talk on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Photograph (2020)

Sparks fly when a woman (Issa Rae) meets a journalist (LaKeith Stanfield) who is researching the life of her late, famous photographer mother.

Why it is one of Teyonah Parris’ best: Another recent, great Black-led romance movie that features Parris in a supporting role is The Photograph — a winning, feel good movie from writer and director Stella Meghie.

Stream The Photograph on Peacock.

Buy/rent The Photograph on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony)

Charm City Kings (2020)

A teenager (Jahi Di'Allo Winston) tries to earn a spot among his Baltimore neighborhood’s legendary gang of dirt bike riders.

Why it is one of Teyonah Parris’ best: Parris also has a memorable supporting role in future Blue Beetle director, Angel Manuel Soto’s breakout feature, Charm City Kings — a dramatized depiction of the events captured in the 2013 documentary, 12 O’Clock Boys — which is has, unfortunately, been removed from Max, but is available for digital rental or purchase.

Buy/rent Charm City Kings on Amazon.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

WandaVision (2021)

A mutant with magic powers (Elizabeth Olsen) and her android lover (Paul Bettany) mysteriously find themselves living in a reality that resembles a classic sitcom setting.

Why it is one of Teyonah Parris’ best: Parris would make her debut in the role of S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau as part of the WandaVision cast for one of Disney+’s most inventive Marvel TV shows yet.

Stream WandaVision on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

Candyman (2021)

A successful artist (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) becomes inspired and, eventually, strangely obsessed with the gentrified neighborhood he and his girlfriend (Parris) moved into and the urban legend that haunts its tenants.

Why it is one of Teyonah Parris’ best: Parris’ first collaboration with The Marvels director Nia DaCosta was this creepy, refreshingly poignant “requel” to Candyman — Bernard Rose’s acclaimed adaptation of Clive Barker’s short story — which was also produced by Jordan Peele.

Stream Candyman on Amazon Prime.

As you can see, even before Teyonah Parris became the MCU’s Monica Rambeau, she was already leading a pretty epic career and continues to do so now. Relive all her best moments with this binge.