Trolls Already Out In Full Force As The Marvels Trailer Gets Bombarded With Dislikes

It’s only been a few days since The Marvels first trailer dropped for the upcoming Marvel movie , and it’s already created quite a stir across the fandom. The newest ad showcases the big screen return of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, along with new additions to the cineplex, such as Ms. Marvel ’s Kamala Khan and WandaVision ’s Monica Rambeau . While the team-up between the trio of superheroes should excite longtime comic book fans, the trailer has, unfortunately, been met with a barrage of dislikes and negative comments, receiving backlash from a toxic group within the fanbase. This, sadly, is not all that shocking.

According to Rolling Stone, the misogynistic backlash is directed towards the film and its star, Brie Larson, who reprises her role as Captain Marvel in the movie. The Room actress is no stranger to online harassment. Before the release of Captain Marvel, the review site Rotten Tomatoes had to update its entire policy to prevent angry male fans from review-bombing the film before it had even hit theaters. The trailer for The Marvels currently has more than 300,000 dislikes, and one Twitter user, the popular Marvel community account MCU Fanatics , shared just how much backlash the new teaser received. Honestly, it’s hard to believe the vitriol. They wrote:

#TheMarvels is now the most-disliked MCU Trailer on YouTube in its first 24 hours.

That’s an insane number of dislikes. For perspective, Morbius, a superhero film widely criticized by audiences and critics alike, and its star became one of the biggest comic book movie memes , only garnered 11,000 dislikes on YouTube since its trailer was released a year ago.

The dislikes aren’t where the trolling stopped with the toxic “fan” fallout regarding The Marvel’s trailer. Based on reporting, thousands of copypasta – a popular way to spam content and drown out positive replies – comments have been posted on the YouTube video. Two of the many negative comments on the upcoming superhero movie’s trailer read:

Captain Feminist and the Patriarchy’s Stone. What a piece of crap!

Marvel/Disney has gone off the deep end once again. It seems Disney is willing to decimate and destroy anything we remember about Marvel comics just to push their narrative.

Despite the negative comments, many fans, including myself, are still looking forward to The Marvels. The teaser trailer has been viewed more than 14 million times and is currently the No. 9 trending video on YouTube. Trolls are going to troll, but it is important to remember, though it’s pitiful that the film has been targeted by a small but vocal group of toxic fans, the final verdict on The Marvels won’t be made until the film is in theaters. And I, for one, cannot wait to purchase my ticket and enjoy my popcorn as I watch what appears to be one fun team-up between some of the most exciting superhero characters.