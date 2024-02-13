The Marvels Had A Wild Alternate Ending That Would Have Killed A Hero
The Marvels' ending nearly took out one of the movie's heroes, and I'm shook.
The MCU has been releasing content non-stop lately, thanks to theatrical movies and live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. Nia DaCosta's The Marvels struggled at the box office, but it's been getting more love now that it's available to stream. The Marvels' ending set up some big things for the future, but it turns out there was a wild alternate ending that saw one of the heroes perish. Namely, Captain Marvel herself.
The cast of The Marvels included a trio of heroes, as well as Zawe Ashton's villainous Dar-Benn. The movie's credits scene made headlines thanks to cameos by Kelsey Grammer and Lashana Lynch, but the The Marvels could have ended on a much darker note. Ashton spoke to ComicBook about an alternate take on the final battle that was shot but scrapped, saying:
Well, my mind is blown. Since The Marvels is a direct sequel to Captain Marvel, it definitely would have been wild if Brie Larson's Carol Danvers seemingly died during its final battle. And the fact that it was shot with she and Zawe Ashton makes it seems like we might have barely dodged a bullet.
These comments offer a peek behind the curtain on what it's like to work on a blockbuster set within the MCU. And that includes alternate endings and other deleted scenes that could change the narrative. In the end, Carol Danvers didn't get blown up when facing off against Dar-Benn.
While Captain Marvel was safe at the end of The Marvels, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau ended up in an alternate universe with the X-Men. This, along with Kamala Khan forming the Young Avengers, could have huge implications for upcoming Marvel movies.
In her same interview, Zawe Ashton revealed that her fate as Dar-Benn was sealed from the jump. As she put it:
In the end, Dar-Benn joined the list of Marvel villains who were killed off following their first appearance in the shared universe. Although with the multiverse in play, it feels like no one is ever really gone. Just look at how many surprise cameos happened throughout What If...?'s first two seasons.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool 3 on July 26th. While we wait, check the 2024 movie release dates.
