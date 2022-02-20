The Marvels: An Updated Cast List, Including Brie Larson

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be treating fans to a whole lot of big screen adventure in 2023 with the cosmic craziness of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the microscopic madness of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, but before either of them arrives in theaters we will get to see director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels. Admittedly it’s a film that we don’t know much about plot-wise, beyond the fact that it will be a contemporary story, but certainly helping raise our anticipation for the action is the movie’s great cast.

With Marvel features there are always special surprises that are maintained for the big screen, but below for you we have a rundown of all the actors who have been confirmed to appear in The Marvels thus far. In this feature we’ll rundown all of the names for you, and, working based on logic, let’s start with the heroes who are technically the titular characters in the blockbuster…

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Brie Larson

Brie Larson made quite an impression with her debut as Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel in her first solo blockbuster, and fans have been patiently waiting to see more of her following her small part in Avengers: Endgame. She made a brief uncredited return in the end credits of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, but The Marvels will mark her first big return to the character. The upcoming film will be Larson’s first film since Destin Daniel Cretton’s Just Mercy, which hit theaters in December 2019.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Iman Vellani

Playing the fan-favorite Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani is one of the most exciting new stars entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4 – and truth be told, we don’t know much about her. This is because her part in the titular role of the upcoming Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ will mark her small screen debut, and The Marvels will be her first movie. Audiences everywhere are thrilled to discover the talent that led Marvel Studios to cast her in such a key role for the franchise’s future, though we don’t yet know when her streaming show will be premiering.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Teyonah Parris

Speaking of heroes in Disney+ shows, Teyonah Parris was a terrific standout playing adult Monica Rambeau in 2021’s WandaVision, and now that she has some killer superpowers of her own she is getting prepared to reunite with Carol Danvers in The Marvels (you may remember that young Monica was played by Akira Akbar in Captain Marvel). The 2023 blockbuster will actually be a reunion for Parris in multiple ways, as she just recently worked with Nia DaCosta in the 2021 Candyman sequel.

(Image credit: Marvel/YouTube)

Samuel L. Jackson

Nick Fury was a key person in Carol Danvers’ life when she discovered the totality of her identity and what it could mean for the universe – so it’s only natural that the two characters will be back side-by-side in The Marvels. Jackson confirmed his role in the blockbuster in August 2021, and it will be his 12th time appearing in a Marvel Studios film (including post-credits scenes). Keeping the Disney+ trend going in this feature, Jackson will soon be seen as the lead in his very own streaming series, as he is the main hero in Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion miniseries.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zawe Ashton

Every Marvel production needs a principal antagonist, and for The Marvels that role will be played by Zawe Ashton. Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all that we can tell you about her part, as all details are presently being kept under wraps. An English actor, she has spent most of her career on the small screen – starring in series like Fresh Meat, Guerrilla, Wanderlust, and The Handmaid’s Tale – but she has film credits on her resume as well, including 2016’s Nocturnal Animals and 2019’s Velvet Buzzsaw (both movies coincidentally starring Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jake Gyllenhaal).

(Image credit: YouTube)

Saagar Shaikh

Kamala Khan may have incredible superpowers, but she is still a kid, and thus isn’t going to be unsupervised by her family. As such, members of her nuclear clan will be reprising their Ms. Marvel roles in The Marvels. Saagar Shaikh from the YouTube series Unfair & Ugly plays Amir Khan, who is Kamala’s older brother. The Marvel blockbuster will mark his feature film debut.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Zenobia Shroff

Another member of the Khan family, Zenobia Shroff will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Ms. Marvel playing Muneeba Khan, Kamala’s mother, before making her blockbuster debut in The Marvels . Shroff had recurring roles on television shows The Resident and The Affair, and in 2017 she played the mother of Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani in The Big Sick. More recently she starred alongside Deadpool’s Karan Soni and Blockers’ Geraldine Viswanathan in the Tribeca Film Festival premiere 7 Days.

(Image credit: Hotstar)

Mohan Kapur

Mohan Kapur is the third Ms. Marvel star confirmed to appear in The Marvels, and in both the show and the film he is playing Yusaf Khan – Kamala’s father. He has spent most of his career starring in Indian cinema, though he has connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via his career dubbing movies in Hindi. In 2011 he dubbed Hugo Weaving’s Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger, and since 2016 he has dubbed every appearance of Dr. Stephen Strange.

(Image credit: Neon)

Park Seo-joon

Most American audiences probably aren’t yet familiar with Park Seo-joon, but that very well may change in 2023 with the release of The Marvels. A popular actor in South Korea who has starred in a number of television shows, some movie fans may recognize him from his small role as Min-hyuk in the Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. His part in Nia DaCosta’s Marvel blockbuster has been confirmed, but we do not yet know who he will be playing.

The Marvels will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie released as part of the franchise’s slate for 2023, and audiences won’t have to wait long after celebrating New Year’s for its arrival. The blockbuster will be playing in theaters everywhere on February 17, 2023 – and you can keep track of all of in-development projects in the canon with our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides.