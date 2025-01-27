Thunderbolts* Actor Geraldine Viswanathan Gets Real About The ‘Terrifying’ Aspect Of Joining The MCU Film

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to projects hitting both theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Thunderbolts*, which will bring together a motley crew of antagonists and antiheroes for a new type of crossover. The hype is real, but actor Geraldine Viswanathan got real about the "terrifying" aspect of joining the MCU film.

What we know about Thunderbolts* is limited, but moviegoers are hyped to see the ensemble team up and kick ass together. Among familiar faces in the Thunderbolts* cast list is Viswanathan, who is playing Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's assistant Val. The 29 year-old actor spoke to Empire about working on the blockbuster, offering:

The scale of that was ridiculous and terrifying in a new way. It was like, ‘Oh, there are 500 extras and a helicopter in this scene, so I’d better not fuck up my line.’

Honestly, this is pretty relatable. While booking a big budget project like a Marvel movie is a dream for many actors out there, actually fulfilling the gig comes with its own set of challenges. That includes the pressure of trying to nail your scenes when the financial stakes are so high. And for Viswanathan, she's also going to be sharing he scenes with an icon like Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

It seems like Thunderbolts* is going to be particularly satisfying for fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. The titular team is made up from characters introduced in a variety of projects including Ant-Man 2, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and more. It seems like the anti-Avengers movie in many ways, which has helped to keep excitement high. As a reminder, you can see the Thunderbolts* trailer below.

Given Marvel's tight security, there are countless fan questions about what's going to go down when Jake Schreier's movie arrives this May. The movie's title, specifically the asterisk, has been the subject of much discussion online. Some fans think that the team's real name is being kept under wraps, and that they might end up actually being something like the Dark Avengers. Only time will tell what secrets are up the sleeves of Kevin Feige and company.

Whether or not Geraldine Viswanathan has a long tenure in the MCU remains to be seen, but she's definitely part of an all-star cast with Thunderbolts*. Val's connection with Valentina definitely has me worried about her survival, as Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character has been shown to be brutal and not above backstabbing, as we saw in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

All will be revealed when Thunderbolts* arrives in May 2nd. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater this year.