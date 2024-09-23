Thunderbolts* Trailer Puts Florence Pugh At The Center And Bucky's Arm In The Dishwasher

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping the public on its toes, thanks to new releases in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Thunderbolts*, which will bring a team of antiheroes and villains together. The first trailer put Florence Pugh's Yelena at the center... and put Bucky's arm in the dishwasher.

What we know about Thunderbolts* is limited, but fans are eager to see returning faces, especially fan favorite Yelena. This first trailer showed the way various villains will meet up, and eventually form a badass team. And we also got to see new looks from a few characters. Let's break it all down.

Yelena opens the trailer, and is seemingly leading the Thunderbolts* cast list. We spend time with her and David Harbour's Red Guardian, who are both unhappy with their lives when we meet them. This seems to be a trend from the members of the team, who need a purpose on top of various villainous acts.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recognize this motley crew of characters from years of MCU projects. A third Black Widow character is present in the form of Taskmaster, who is rocking a new costume. Ghost from Ant-Man 2 also has a new look, and is seemingly in control of her abilities. Then there's Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, as well as U.S. Agent from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. And it turns out that Bucky uses the dishwasher to keep his vibranium arm clean.

(Image credit: Marvel)

It looks like the group of villains will meet up in the field, and this footage shows off a pretty epic group battle between them. This is just a taste of how the team's various abilities will factor into the action, which looks thrilling. Just seeing how a knife is thrown around, amongst the group is enough to convince me to pay up and see Thunderbolts* in theaters as soon as it debuts. And having this trailer set to The Pixies' "Where is My Mind?" is an excellent choice by the studio. An official poster for the movie was also released, check it out.

(Image credit: Marvel)

This first teaser for Thunderbolts* was careful not to reveal too much, which shouldn't be a surprise given Marvel's tight security. And it should be fascinating to see the various interpersonal dynamics at play. Bucky and U.S. Agent have history to work through, as do Taskmaster and Yelena and Red Guardian. We got to see Sebastian Stan's character flip an armored truck singlehandedly, which I'm sure is only the tip of the iceberg regarding the film's action.

It certainly seems like Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina is pulling the strings to put this team together, but the question is: why? She's shown to be a master manipulator, so smart money says that the motley crew of characters are not in safe hands.

All will be revealed when Thunderbolts* hits theaters on April 30th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.