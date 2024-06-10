Thunderbolts* Star Offers Thrilling Update About Filming Progress

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding on the big screen or streaming with a Disney+ subscription, but a few upcoming Marvel movies are especially anticipated. Chief among them is the recently renamed Thunderbolts*, which will be a massive crossover event featuring antagonists and villains from various franchises. And one Thunderbolts* star offered a thrilling update about filming progress.

What we know about Thunderbolts* is super limited, as the studio is trying to keep it secrets until the movie's release. But fans are hyped, especially considering how many familiar faces are in the Thunderbolts* cast list. Chief among them is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is reprise her role as Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. While speaking with Variety, she was asked if she wrapped her role in the blockbuster. She responded, offering:

Yes. I don’t know if you’re familiar with the Marvel Universe, but when you join it, you sign your life away in an NDA. So, if I say anything to you right now, I will be executed by the universe.

Well, that's exciting. If Louis-Dreyfus is wrapped on Thunderbolts*, then the movie must be pretty far along into production. So hopefully we'll get some hints about what will go on when that blockbuster finally hits theaters next May.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will know that big crossover events have slowed down over the past few years. There hasn't been an Avengers flick since 2019, and the next one won't arrive until 2026. As such, Thunderbolts* has the opportunity to be a massive project when it arrives in theaters.

The story of Thunderbolts* is a complete mystery, and it should be fascinating to see how the various villains and antagonists are pushed together, as well as how they eventually function as the titular team. While some of them have clear connections like Florence Pugh's Yelena and David Harbor's Red Guardian, others have never met in universe just yet. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character will presumably be one of the forces bringing them together, as she's already got a relationship with Yelena and U.S. Agent. And I assume some of the characters aren't going to get along at first.

The MCU has had a number of box office blunders in recent years, specifically titles like Eternals, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Thor: Love and Thunder. So the pressure is on for the studio to make money soon, and Thunderbolts* is one title that might get fans back in the theater. Namely because there are some beloved characters involved in the movie, especially Yelena and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

All will be revealed when Thunderbolts* hits theaters May 5th, 2025. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.