Loki Season 3? What Loki Writer Eric Martin Says About Continuing The Story

We’re only a week away from the day on the 2023 TV schedule that marks the Loki Season 2 finale. A lot of questions seem to be hanging in the air after the conclusion of Episode 5, “Science/Fiction.” This has led to a much bigger query about the future of the Disney+ series: Is there going to be a Loki Season 3, and what could we expect to see if it moves forward?

This leads us to what Head Writer Eric Martin had to say on the matter. As CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell recently spoke with him, that subject was bound to be discussed. While there’s no official word on whether there will be a Season 3 or not, the Loki EP/Head Writer did have something to say about where things could be heading. Martin told CinemaBlend:

We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season one, first half. Season two, we close the book on Loki and the TVA. Where it goes beyond that, I don't know. I just wanted to tell a full and complete story across those two seasons.

From the sound of Mr. Martin’s remarks, it appears that Loki could very easily end with two seasons. As the driving force of the Tom Hiddleston-led series’ plot has been the Trickster God and his relationship with the TVA, the show as we know it sounds like it has a definite ending point.

As Eric Martin is claiming that Season 2 will “close the book” on that plot, that is a potential point to close things off and send Loki on his merry way to another upcoming Marvel TV show or movie. That’s not to say there isn’t a chance for further stories involving Loki to be explored, but it is beginning to sound like adventures with the TVA aren't as bottomless as one would hope.

Simultaneously, Martin certainly doesn’t seem to be totally shutting down the possibility. Rather, the Rick and Morty writer is putting it out there that Loki’s current form was designed with a firm structure in mind. That doesn't necessarily mean the characters won't return, it simply implies that the story that's unfolding right now is going to come to a close. Which, honestly, is something that’s more comforting than discouraging.

Should Loki end after Season 2, it’s good to know that the moment has been planned for. Having a clear exit ramp, with an option for future storytelling, is always better than continuing without a plan or a direction to move towards. And as anyone who follows the MCU will tell you, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Loki won’t be spotted again in the world of Marvel.

At the same time, should Tom Hiddleston’s streaming series adventure still prove to be popular with viewers, the unknown potential for the future is just as exciting. After all, no one had any idea Loki would turn out the way it did, landing as a pleasant surprise for anyone who was invested in Thor’s breakout villain.

I want Loki to continue as much as the next fan. It’s been so much fun pouring over things like how the TVA works, as well as taking opportunities like learning the ins and outs of Time Slipping. Having a Marvel Studios project that’s played straight into my wheelhouse has been a treat.

If next week's Season 2 finale happens to be a series finale, then the most we should hope for is that this last ride with the TVA goes out with a blaze of glory. Loki Season 2 will conclude next Thursday, at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET, and you can stream it with a Disney+ subscription. For those of you hoping the MCU will continue to grow and change in a post-Loki world, you owe it to yourself to check out the Echo trailer that was recently released. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised if you do.