Tom Holland Has An Idea For Who Dune’s Timothée Chalamet Should Play In The MCU, And It’s Amazing

Ever since his breakthrough performance as Elio Perlman in Call Me by Your Name, Timothée Chalamet has been on the rise in Hollywood, and 2021 has arguably been his biggest year yet. Along with starring in The French Dispatch and Don’t Look Up, he also played Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, giving the actor some blockbuster cred for his resume. Now Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shared an amazing idea for how Chalamet could be included in the superhero franchise.

Tom Holland is currently making the press rounds for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while speaking with Associated Press alongside costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, he mentioned how Timothée Chalamet would make a good Harry Osborn, who’s been part of Spider-Man’s world since 1965’s The Amazing Spider-Man #31 and has been both ally and enemy to Peter Parker. Holland elaborated:

I think it would be good to bring him in as a [friend of Spider-Man’s], and then he kind of becomes bad. He could be a villain. He’d be a good villain.

Harry Osborn certainly fits that bill, because although he and Peter Parker became friends during their college years, Harry ended up becoming the second Green Goblin following the death of Norman Osborn, his father and the first person to go by that villainous alias. Harry has previously been played on film by James Franco and Dane DeHaan, both of whom also turned to Goblin-y villainy, though the former went by New Goblin and the latter became Green Goblin without his father’s influence.

Whether the MCU’s version of Harry Osborn would become Green Goblin or take on a different villainous identity, Tom Holland already has an idea on how a Timothée Chalamet-portrayed version of the character would shift from being Peter Parker’s friends to an adversary. As the actor put it:

He would start out as a gang member, and then we would have to kick him out of the gang… Maybe he comes for MJ and I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa, Harry, you better watch where you’re moving around my girl, bro.’

Despite producer Amy Pascal teasing another Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy, it hasn’t been officially confirmed if a new batch of movies has been greenlit. Still, if the saga of Holland’s Peter Parker does end up continuing, the idea of bringing Timothée Chalamet into the mix as Harry Osborn is enticing. Now I’m trying to envision how the Dune star would look as the Green Goblin.

For now, the only cinematic Green Goblin on the horizon is Willem Dafoe’s, with the actor having previously played the antagonist in 2002’s Spider-Man and is now back for the multiversal slugfest that is Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’ll be joined by Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, all of whom are pulled into the MCU reality after something goes wrong with a spell Doctor Strange casts to make the world forget that Peter Parker and Spider-Man are one and the same.

Needless to say we’ll let you know if Timothée Chalamet or someone else is hired to play Harry Osborn in the MCU. For now, Spider-Man: No Way Home spins its web in theaters on December 17, and there are plenty of other upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to after that.