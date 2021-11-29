Tom Holland Fans Hoping For More Spider-Man Movies In The MCU Just Got Some Extremely Good News

Spider-Man is one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time, and Tom Holland’s current run on the big screen is appropriately massive. Fans can’t wait to see the upcoming threequel No Way Home, which will also mark the end of the actor’s current contract. But moviegoers hoping to see more of Holland’s Spider-Man movies in the MCU just got some extremely good news.

The upcoming release of Spider-Man: No Way Home will mark Tom Holland’s whopping sixth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with his contract ending , fans are worrying about the future of the current franchise. Although producer Amy Pascal just offered an update that’ll thrill the fandom. Because according to her,

This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of… we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.

Do you hear that sound? It’s Marvel fans out there collectively cheering. Tom Holland quickly became a fan favorite character as Spider-Man thanks to his youthful naivety and real-life gymnastic abilities. And it sounds like Marvel is still planning on moving forward with more blockbusters starring the Uncharted actor.

Amy Pascal’s comments to Fandango are sure to elicit strong reactions and a few new theories from fans out there. Tom Holland has been open about his contract's end, as well as his excitement to take a break from Peter Parker. But it sounds like the producers on Spider-Man: No Way Home might have some more plans for the web slinger. That’ll likely mean some new negotiations, and smart money says Holland will take a major pay bump if he decides to return.

With an entirely new trilogy of Spider-Man movies being developed by Amy Pascal and company, it seems like Tom Holland’s future as the character could go just about anywhere. The limited footage from No Way Home definitely shows how director Jon Watts is taking the property to wild new places. After all, the multiverse is seemingly in play thanks to Doctor Strange’s spell gone wrong .

The stakes for Spider-Man: No Way Home have never been higher, namely because Peter Parker’s secret identity was revealed during the mid-credits scene of Far From Home. The trailers have teased how this put his loved ones in danger, which is why he goes to such desperate measures to cover up the mess. Check it out below,

Due to the thrilling concept of the multiverse, countless rumors have swirled around No Way Home since the time it was filming. The most popular theory is that previous Peter Parker actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would show up to help battle the countless villains that are set to appear. This has been denied a number of times , but some fans are still holding out hope.

If another three more Spider-Man movies end up happening with Tom Holland, I have to wonder if “home” will continue to be included in the new titles. It’s been a fun way to connect the events of Tom Holland’s character, although No Way Home looks like it's three times the size of its predecessors.