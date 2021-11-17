Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Latest Trailer Finally Shows Off Electro, Green Goblin And More

Our reunion with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is almost here! Next month, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere in theaters, and along with following up on Spider-Man: Far From Home’s twist ending, the threequel will also open up the multiverse to bring in familiar Spidey-centric characters from other realities to wreak havoc. The first No Way Home trailer debuted back in August, and in recent weeks, fans have been clamoring for a new preview. Well, following the special fan screening in Los Angeles, the latest No Way Home trailer has now been released to the masses.

As we learned in the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, the movie will see Peter Parker asking Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to use his magic to make everyone forget that he’s Spider-Man. The Master of the Mystic Arts agrees to help Peter, but something goes wrong with the spell, resulting in villains from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb-directed Spider-Man movies being thrust into the MCU. Until today, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from 2004’s Spider-Man 2 was the only one of these baddies we’d gotten a detailed look at, but this latest trailer finally shows off Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin in all their glory following various teases. Oh, and some other familiar faces are along for the ride.

Like Jamie Foxx teased last year, his Electro this time around isn’t blue like he was in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Instead, he’s looking like a regular human with some kind of high-tech gear, and if you pause at just the right moment (as seen below), the electricity around his face is shaped like the mask Electro wears in the comics.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Meanwhile, Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn is wearing the same Green Goblin outfit he wore in 2002’s Spider-Man. Interestingly enough though, just seconds later, we see a Green Goblin with a different glider and costume. Did Norman simply change his duds, or will we be getting two Green Goblins in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Then there’s Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from 2007’s Spider-Man 3 and Rhys Ifan’s Lizard from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man joining the fun. So that brings us to five officially confirmed villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Add one more to the group, and we’ll have the first cinematic Sinister Six, but for now, it’s unclear if that’s in the cards.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

But this isn’t just a matter of Tom Holland’s Spidey fighting villains from other corners of the multiverse in a battle royale. The MCU’s Peter Parker soon learns that he needs to send these antagonists back to their home realities, as it’s their fate to die while fighting Spider-Man. Holland’s Peter believes there’s another way that he can win this conflict without more casualties, but he’ll face resistance not just from these rogues, but Doctor Strange too. Luckily, it seems that Doc Ock won’t be an adversary for long, as it looks like his tentacles absorb some of the Stark tech from the Iron Spider suit, which could conceivably stop their AI from controlling him. Nevertheless, with other dangers possibly on the horizon judging by the preview’s final seconds, it’s safe to say this will be one of the toughest conflicts this franchise’s Spider-Man will ever face.

Spider-Man: No Way Home spins its web in theaters on December 17, and if you’re curious about what else the MCU is sending to the big screen over the next several years, look through our upcoming Marvel movies guide.