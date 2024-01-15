See The Sweet Moment Tom Holland And Robert Downey Jr. Reunited Ahead Of His Oppenheimer Win

It’s awards season in Hollywood right now, which means many of the industry’s biggest and brightest stars are attending a variety of high-profile events. These occasions are special not only because they see talent being honored for their work but because they can also lead to reunions amongst entertainers. A particularly sweet run-in that’s sure to delight Marvel fans occurred at the Critic’ Choice Awards this past weekend. Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland crossed paths shortly before the former earned a major win for Oppenheimer. There are also photos, and they’re just as sweet as you’d imagine.

Given it was the Critics’ Choice Awards, various members of the press were present at the ceremony and were able to get up close and personal with the stars. Fandango’s Erik Davis captured a few great moments from the night on social media. What may have been the sweetest, though, was the reunion between the Tony Stark and Peter Parker actors. Davis took to X to share two snapshots, which show the pair coming in for what looks like a warm hug. You can check them out for yourself down below:

Took a few candid pics tonight - here’s a personal fav. At one point Tom Holland came over to our table for a big hug with RDJ, and it warmed my Marvel-loving heart. #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/QHxZwgX0MNJanuary 15, 2024 See more

These snapshots likely hit hard for those who’ve watched the Marvel movies in order. Iron Man and Spider-Man forged a film bond during the Infinity Saga, which was similar to that of a mentor and mentee. Based on what we’ve also seen, the two actors themselves also share a similar relationship. Tom Holland has even shouted out his co-star for being honest with him when it comes to professional matters. Considering how close these two have proven to be, these pics are nothing short of heartwarming.

Such a warm moment couldn’t have happened on a more auspicious night either. Later in the evening, Robert Downey Jr. would win the award for Best Supporting Actor. This is just the latest trophy the veteran actor has snagged for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Just over a week ago, he took his place among the 2024 Golden Globe Award winners , thanks to his phenomenal portrayal of Lewis Strauss in the historical epic. Those who’ve seen the movie might agree with me when I say it’s a truly well deserved win.

This honor marks yet another milestone in what’s been described by many as a new chapter in the Chaplin star’s career. After spending over a decade working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s trying new endeavors, and his position as a member of the Oppenheimer cast has proven to be a great start to this era. RDJ currently sits as one of the big favorites when it comes to this year’s Academy Awards. While he’s focused on new ventures, the actor seemingly hasn’t forgotten the work he did with the Disney-owned comic book brand. He still, in fact, seems to appreciate it, based on his comments about working on Iron Man during the early days of the MCU.

Tom Holland, meanwhile, has been trying his hand at a few fresh entertainment ventures since he last portrayed the web-slinger in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Questions still remain regarding his future as Peter Parker, though. A fourth installment in the franchise is reportedly in the works, but Holland admitted to being “a little apprehensive” about such a project, as he wants to ensure that it only happens when the time is right.

If or when he does appear in any of the upcoming Marvel movies , he won’t be joined by Robert Downey Jr., who is officially done with the role of Tony Stark. So, with that in mind, it would be nice if the two actors could reunite for a non-MCU project. It’d be great to see them bounce off each other on screen once more. Until such a project comes to fruition though, I’ll take the two of them hugging it out at an awards show over nothing.