Tom Holland Shouted Out Co-Stars Zendaya And Robert Downey Jr. For Their Honesty But Praised Benedict Cumberbatch For Dropping A Major Piece Of Acting Advice
That's a pretty good technique!
Navigating the maze of early adulthood is challenging on its own and, when you throw in the complexities of being a major Hollywood star, it becomes a whole new ball game. Tom Holland, the loveable actor behind the iteration of Spider-Man in the MCU's aptly-named Home trilogy, has a stroke of good fortune, because he's found a few trustworthy figures to turn to for advice and straight talk. According to him, Zendaya and Robert Downey Jr. deserve a special nod for their honesty. Still, he major praise for Benedict Cumberbatch for dishing out a key piece of acting knowledge.
The actor recently sate down for a conversation with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. During the chat, the Uncharted star peeled back the curtain on the transformative experiences of working alongside co-stars Zendaya, Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch. The interview, which was shared on the foundation's official TikTok, provided a rare glimpse into the dynamics that have shaped the Devil All The Time performer’s growth as an actor. He also heaped particular praise onto Downey’s turn in one of the biggest blockbusters of the 2023 movie schedule. As he tells it:
Tom Holland’s trajectory as a respected thespian isn’t relegated to only the Oppenheimer cast member and his longtime girlfriend and Marvel co-star. The interview took a fascinating turn when he delved into his interactions with the Sherlock actor, emphasizing his role as a go-to source for acting advice, which makes sense. Benedict Cumberbatch is so talented, and he’s one of the few actors who’ve played more than one character in the MCU. Holland explained that he sought out Cumberbatch's wisdom when it came to one specific aspect of acting:
One can imagine that it might be difficult for an actor find the motivation to cry amid a scene. According to the Cherry actor, thanks to the Doctor Strange actor's intriguing technique, he no longer had to rely on personal history, making him far more confident to tackle the emotional scenes he once feared. As for the exact method that his co-star uses to generate tears, the former Billy Elliot star further explained:
It’s clear that Tom Holland is making the acting advice work for him, turning in powerhouse performances. That's not only true of his run of Marvel flicks but also in a project like The Crowded Room, a riveting dramatic series that’s available to anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription.
The status of Spider-Man 4 remains uncertain, though Tom Holland mentioned in that same interview that conversations are ongoing. The British actor has openly expressed some reservations about Spidey 4, emphasizing his desire to ensure a high-quality storyline. However, if the green light is given for another installment, Holland's readiness to tackle more heavy Spidey material is evident, thanks to the guidance of his mentors. In the meantime, fans can relish the Onward voice actor’s portrayal of Peter Parker by streaming all three of his Home Spider-flicks, available with a Hulu subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee
By Carly Levy