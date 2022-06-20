Vincent D’Onofrio Shares Gym Photo, Now Bring Back Kingpin

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is having a great year so far, and it’s fair to say that’s partly tied to all the teases that Daredevil will return to the streaming realm. Now, on the heels of reports that a new series is in the works for Disney+ subscribers , Vincent D’Onofrio is in the gym working out. It’s nice to see the iconic actor getting swole, but I really want to know if this workout is his way of getting back into Kingpin shape.

Marvel viewers got just a taste of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin in the MCU when he emerged in the final episodes of Hawkeye. In the closing moments of the season finale, he was apparently shot by his adopted niece, Maya Lopez. It's possible that Kingpin is dead, though we have to wonder why D’Onofrio is posting pics of him pumping iron in the gym. Check out the Twitter post down below:

63 but who's counting#NoFearNoGreedNoEnvy pic.twitter.com/x05IQtuHEiJune 18, 2022 See more

The actor made a reference to 63, which is more than likely a mention of the fact that he’ll be 63 years old by the end of June. I’m sure many would agree when I say I hope that I look nearly as great at that age as he does. If he is indeed preparing to return to play Kingpin, he’s in tremendous shape to do so.

While we don’t know officially whether or not a Daredevil series is definitely headed to Disney+, certain signs do seem to be pointing in that direction . It would feel wrong to re-introduce both Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in the MCU and then not at least consider bringing back for a show of their. Fans petitioned for a long time to see the actors back in the roles, and I think that passing on such an opportunity would be a mistake.

If there is a Daredevil show on the way, though, one has to wonder how it may differ from the Netflix original. When Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin appeared in Hawkeye, he seemed much different from the character first seen on the Netflix production. More specifically, he seemed far more durable, to the point where it almost seemed like a superhuman ability. The past version of the character was definitely more grounded than the average MCU's, as I'm not sure that Wilson Fisk could've sustained that much damage

While Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox's returns don't guarantee the show, they are collectively a big first step. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes in the future. (I'll also be watching to see if both characters show up in Disney+’s upcoming Echo series as well.) In the meantime, I'm down for more of these fitness-related posts from D'Onofrio