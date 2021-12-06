Kevin Feige Confirms Daredevil Casting In The MCU And Fans Will Be Pumped

Over the years, certain actors have grown to become synonymous with the Marvel character they were hired to play. Robert Downey Jr. IS Tony Stark. Chris Evans has claimed the fabric of Steve Rogers. Some roles can get recast, like Edward Norton handing Hulk to Mark Ruffalo, or Don Cheadle replacing Terrence Howard. But many lay claim to their character, and that’s final. This is how many MCU fans feel about Charlie Cox and his portrayal of the blind attorney Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. There have been calls to bring Cox over to the MCU and allow him to keep playing the Man Without Fear… and it seems like Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has been listening.

The man behind the machine that is the MCU sat down with CinemaBlend recently, and fielded out questions about Daredevil, and the character’s potential in the MCU now that his Netflix show has run its course. It’d be a shame NOT to feature Daredevil in either a Marvel feature or a Disney+ show, and we asked Feige what he thought about Charlie Cox being able to stay in the part. To our surprise, the usually covert Kevin Feige confirmed the news that so many fans will want to hear when he told CinemaBlend:

If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.

Kevin Feige still kept some cards close to his vest with regards to the future of Daredevil when it comes to a concrete timeline, but those who loved Charlie Cox’s portrayal of the character can rejoice in knowing that he will return to Hell’s Kitchen at some point and patrol the streets on behalf of the neighborhood’s citizens. And in light of a number of shows that have been developing, bringing Daredevil over makes more sense than it might have when the Netflix show ran its course.

For instance, Hawkeye on Disney+ just introduced the character of Echo, a deaf warrior with connections to Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin. And Daredevil has been a consistent thorn in Fisk’s side for decades in the comics. There have been rumors that Vincent D’Onofrio, also from the Netflix Daredevil show, is about to show up on Hawkeye, so pitting Cox against his former co-star is a natural progression.

If Marvel Studios only wanted to explore the legal aspects of Matt Murdock, who is as powerful in a courtroom as he is in a darkened alley, then Daredevil could be a natural fit on She-Hulk, another Disney+ show that’s in production now that will introduce audiences to Jennifer Walters (Tatiyana Maslany), yet another superpowered citizen who practices law. Why was this such a common things at Marvel Comics over the years?

Charlie Cox’s take on Matt Murdock and Daredevil was incredibly popular with Marvel fans, and an improvement over Ben Affleck’s efforts in a doomed Daredevil movie that cast MCU rock star Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. We will see how many Netflix players follow Charlie Cox to the MCU if and when he arrives, but according to Kevin Feige, it’s happening, and we know that fans will be overjoyed.