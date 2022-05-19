Disney+'s Daredevil Series Reportedly Just Took A Big Step Forward

Even before Matt Murdock's first official appearance within the MCU, Marvel fans have been clamoring for Disney+ to pull the metaphorical trigger on a Daredevil series from the moment the character's fate was sealed at Netflix. Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as Vincent D'Onofrio's arrival within Hawkeye , only broadened everyone's appetite for more. And now, it appears prior rumors about a Daredevil reboot have been strengthened, as the project is reportedly moving forward as an episodic series, with a pair of writers having been hired to pen the scripts.

According to Variety , a Daredevil series will be penned by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, a writing duo best known for creating the Piper Perabo-starring drama Covert Affairs, which ran for five seasons on USA. Beyond that, Corman and Ord have written and executive produced episodes of The CW's Containment, and the NBC dramas The Brave and The Enemy Within, with their feature work being limited to the 2006 holiday flick Deck the Halls.

Not exactly the pair that one might automatically expect for an MCU series about a blind, ass-whupping lawyer, but perhaps not the strangest choices. Let's not forget that The Mandalorian is so money because of Swingers, after all.

Marvel has yet to say anything official about a Daredevil series, or anything concrete regarding any in-development projects featuring the character. That said, Kevin Feige already confirmed to CinemaBlend that Charlie Cox would almost definitely be the actor who would take over the role if a project moved forward through Marvel Studios. So get ready for Cox to start dodging questions and hiding from people all over again.

All that said, while fans are no doubt eager to see Cox back in the costume for more official Daredevil episodes, it shouldn't be assumed that everything that played out in the character's Netflix series will be canonical for the MCU. Any number of details could technically be proven to tie the two worlds together for Matt Murdock, whether it's his history with the Hand, Stick's fate, or even just the existence of Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page .

Daredevil 's prior seasons are indeed available to stream currently for anyone with Disney+ subscriptions , as are the other Marvel Television series that were formerly exclusive to Netflix. Naturally, fans also want to see more appearances from Mike Colter's Luke Cage, Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, among many other characters from that interconnected world. But for now, we'll just have to make do with the report about Daredevil.

As far as when the world might find out more about this potential project, you'd have to ask Bullseye to figure it out. It's possible the studio will make an official reveal at San Diego Comic-Con in July, or they could go public with the news tomorrow as a way to get around potential leaks. Whatever the case may be, we'll be waiting.

And while waiting, let's discuss the chances of Matt Murdock popping up in Disney+'s She Hulk: Attorney at Law, which dropped its first trailer.