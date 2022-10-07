Deadpool's T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds ‘Hates’ Him, Recalls The Moment He Really Felt It During Filming

We may be getting the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but there is one character from the first two movies about the merc with the mouth we won’t be seeing in this movie, which is one of Marvel’s highly anticipated upcoming projects . T.J. Miller has appeared in the last two Deadpool movies as the bartender Weasel, but he has made it clear he won’t be in Deadpool 3. The reason: he thinks Ryan Reynolds hates him.

Miller was recently on The Adam Carolla Show where he told a story about a day filming Deadpool. He explained that making that movie wasn’t a great experience, recalling a day he and Reynolds shot a scene in Weasel's bar. Miller said:

I sort of wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool and I think it’s weird that he hates me. I think some people — we had a really weird moment, really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And everyone’s like, ‘OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah I’m fine.’ And then as the character, he was like horrifically mean to me, but to me. As if I’m Weasel. He’s like, ‘You know what’s great about you Weasel? You’re not the star. But you just, you know, you do just enough exposition that it’s funny. And then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’ Sure he’s [riffing]. That’s EXACTLY why he said that. Because I’m not funnier than he is at all right?

Carolla then pushed back and asked Miller if he knows why Reynolds hates him, or if he had confronted Reynolds about what happened. Miller said no, and that he doesn’t want to work with Reynolds again, explaining:

But I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, things kind of changed. … I dunno, would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay and now we’re friends and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different. And Michael Bay worked on a movie with Ryan Reynolds also and so he has a very specific opinion of Ryan Reynolds and that was a good part of our conversation…

So while we don’t know much about Deadpool 3 , we do know that Miller will not be in it. He told Carolla that even if he was asked, and they offered him more money, he wouldn’t do it.

Even though Miller was not all that complimentary toward Reynolds, he did note how funny the Deadpool actor is, and that he’s a great improviser. The Silicon Valley star also explained he wouldn’t do the third movie because he doesn't want to play the same character for too long, citing that as the reason he left Silicon Valley early. So the feud between Reynolds and Jackman may all be in good fun, but Miller seems to have a real issue with Reynolds, which is why he won’t be in Deadpool 3.