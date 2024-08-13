Why Wasn’t Halle Berry’s Storm In Deadpool 3? The Actress Get Honest About Rumors

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the shared universe is always growing, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest release is Deadpool & Wolverine, which is breaking records at the box office. The movie featured a number of exciting cameos, but fans have been wondering why Halle Berry’s Storm wasn't in Deadpool 3. And now the cctress got honest about those rumors.

Deadpool 3's cast list is full of familiar faces, including a number of thrilling cameos from 20th Century Fox's superhero universe. Prior to its release, Berry was heavily rumored to be returning as Storm. But she recently broke her silence on that chatter, and the role that never was. While speaking with ComicBook, she was asked if she was ever in the mix, saying:

No. Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me.

There you have it. Despite all the chatter that lead to Deadpool & Wolverine's release, the Oscar-winning actress was never really approached to return as the Weather Witch. At least she got to play that role for a total of four movies during the X-Men franchise's run.

These comments by Halle Berry help to peel back the curtain on what it's like being a superhero actor, and how even they're often in the dark about the genre. While Blake Lively spoke in passing about Storm in Deadpool 3, she as never actually offered a role. Is it possible to have too many cameos?

One has to assume that if Berry appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, she would have been part of the star-studded resistance that was trying to rebel against Cassandra Nova. That group ended up being made up of Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Wesley Snipes' Blade, Channing Tatum's Gambit and Dafne Keen's X-23 (plus Deadpool and Wolverine). Most of these actors have worked with Ryan Reynolds before, which might be the reason why Storm never entered the chat.

Despite it being in theaters for weeks, information about Deadpool 3's development and production are still coming out... especially all the rumored cameos that never came to fruition. Case in point: Shawn Levy revealed that Patrick Stewart's Professor X was never in discussion to return, despite the chatter online. Clearly fan theories were running wild prior to the movie's release, which probably helped its box office performance. We'll just have to see if Berry ever gets to play Storm again in an upcoming Marvel movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters no, and will be followed by Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.