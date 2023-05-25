Halle Berry Posts Photo With White Hair, And Fans Are Hoping She’s Storm In Deadpool 3

Actress Halle Berry has had a long and wildly successful career, including her historic Academy Award win . One of her most iconic characters is definitely X-Men’s Storm, which she played in four different movies, ending with Days of Future Past. Berry recently posted a photo with some white hair, and fans are hoping she’s going to play Storm again in Deadpool 3 . Let’s break it all down.

The Monster’s Ball actress first debuted as Storm in Bryan Singer’s original X-Men movie, and would reprise her role in three more movies over the years. While Alexandra Shipp played Storm in the final two movies of the franchise, Berry will always be the OG. And Halle Berry tweeted a photo rocking hair that feels straight out of a Marvel movie, folks online began hoping she was going to reprise her role. You can check out the correspondence happening on social media below:

Hey, we can dream. While it’s been a number of years before she flew or battled the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Halle Berry has expressed interest in playing Storm again. It’s unclear if that’ll ever happen, but seeing her with white hair again is definitely turning heads. We’ll just have to see if any of these fan theories come true.

The timing of Berry’s hairdo and the start of filming for Deadpool 3 is partly why fans are hoping to see her return as Storm. The upcoming blockbuster will feature Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine , so it doesn’t seem totally out of the question for one of his fellow X-Men to also pop up. The threequel’s contents are currently a total mystery, so it seems like just about anything could happen when the Merc with the Mouth returns to the big screen.

Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties finally opened the door for characters like the X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool 3 will be set within the MCU, and it should be fascinating to see if/how it helps bring mutants into the franchise. And of course, if Halle Berry gets to get in on the fun.

The last time we saw Berry as Storm was in X-Men: Days of Future Past. She was in the dystopian timeline of the movie, helping to protect Logan as his consciousness was brought to 1973. Fans were shocked when she was killed by the Sentinels, but got a happy ending in the X-Mansion after Mystique decided not to kill Trask.