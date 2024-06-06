Will Deadpool And Wolverine Feature Nudity? Why The Disney Newcomer’s Specifically Rated R

While there are plenty of superhero movies around, a few franchises stand out as wholly unique. Deadpool (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is definitely in that category, and its threequel is the next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters. But will Deadpool & Wolverine feature nudity? Here's why the Disney newcomer’s specifically Rated R.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, as the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest. The trailer for Deadpool 3 revealed some of its wild events, and fans are hyped that it's going to be the MCU's first R-rated movie. Its Film Rating was recently confirmed, which reads:

Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references.

There you have it. The Deadpool franchise continues to be R-rated, which should allow Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman license to trade insults and draw blood as Deadpool and Wolverine. Although fans will notice that nudity was not listed in the reasons for the movie's rating.

While Ryan Reynolds' movies don't rely on nudity, they've used it for a few hilarious punchlines. The first movie featured a montage of Wade and Vanessa having sex, where her breasts were seen. And the sequel featured Deadpool with baby legs/butt as his healing powers were in process. For reference, the rating for the original movie reads:

Rated R for strong violence and language throughout, sexual content and graphic nudity.

So while Disney was down to let Ryan Reynolds make an R-rated MCU film, perhaps nudity is where they drew the line. Either that, or the story of Deadpool & Wolverine didn't require any nudity. Either way, don't expect the cast of Deadpool 3 to bare it all this summer.

While the movie's rating has been confirmed, the contents of Deadpool & Wolverine are mostly a mystery to the public. As such, there are countless rumors circulating around online, many of which are about which X-Men actors may or may not cameo throughout its runtime. Popular names include Halle Berry's Storm, Taylor Swift's Dazzler, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey. For her part, Janssen denied having a role in the blockbuster.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been patiently waiting for characters like the X-Men and Deadpool to finally join the MCU. As such, Deadpool 3 has the potential to majorly influence the shared universe as a whole. Add in a multiversal story and the inclusion of Loki's Time Variance Authority, and it feels like the story could go just about anywhere. Luckily for fans, the wait for the movie is nearly over.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters and answer our questions on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.