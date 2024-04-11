Rumored Deadpool 3 Actor Denies Role In Threequel, But I’m Not Sure I Believe Them

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand at a rapid rate, thanks to projects on the big screen and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Deadpool & Wolverine, which is arriving this summer. There are countless rumors about what which actors might make up the Deadpool 3 cast list, including familiar faces from the X-Men franchise. One of those rumored actor is Famke Janssen, who has denied being in the movie. But honestly... I'm not sure I believe her.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited for the time being, but fans are expecting the marketing campaign to pick up speed as we get closer to its release. There are a number of characters rumored to appear, including Janssen's Jean Grey. The Goldeneye actress recently spoke to ScreenGeek, denying her role in the blockbuster. She said:

I'm not in [Deadpool & Wolverine]. No. Everybody keeps asking. So, at some point, I was like, 'Wait, am I in Deadpool, and I just don't know it yet?' But, no. I'm not. No, no.

(Image credit: Fox)

Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. Janssen is openly denying that she is returning to the role of Jean Grey in Deadpool 3. But given Marvel's tight security, I think she might simply be keeping the movie's twists secret. Luckily we'll find out one way or another in July.

A big reason why myself and other fans think that Famke Janssen might be back as Jean is because Deadpool 3 features the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. He was in love with Jean throughout the X-Men franchise, and after the original trilogy she returned for roles in The Wolverine and a cameo during Days of Future Past's ending. So if any past X-Men are going to appear, Jean seems like the most logical choice.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know how the studio tries desperately to keep its secrets and avoid spoilers for audiences. As such, it's hard to believe when actors deny roles in MCU projects. Case in point: Andrew Garfield lying about his Spider-Man: No Way Home role for months. So we'll just have to wait and see if Jean Grey manages to appear sometime throughout the runtime of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Of course, Jean is the only character who is rumored to pop up in that blockbuster. There's been chatter online about other X-Men alum including Halle Berry's Storm, Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto. Other names that were tossed around include Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, and even Taylor Swift as either Dazzler or Lady Deadpool.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.