X-Men’s Kodi Smit-McPhee On The Doctor Strange 2-Related Exchange He Had With Benedict Cumberbatch That Left Him Feeling ‘Slightly Insulted’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is causing quite a stir among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. There are plenty of questions surrounding the upcoming sequel, and many are eager for answers, especially after that crazy new trailer . X-Men alum Kodi Smit-McPhee is one of the many who has seen the trailer, and he’s apparently just as anxious as everyone else to see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer. Smit-McPhee actually worked with the actor on the critically acclaimed film The Power of the Dog. And while making the movie, the two had a Marvel-related exchange that left the young actor feeling “slightly insulted.”

The multiverse’s influence on the MCU has only been growing, and the next film in the Doctor Strange franchise will really crack it open. As a result, there are a plethora of possibilities when it comes to character cameos. Kodi Smit-McPhee, who played Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler in the X-Men films, is well aware of this. In fact, he recently revealed that while working on The Power of the Dog, he asked Benedict Cumberbatch about a potential role for his famous mutant in the MCU sequel. His response, however, was not what Smit-McPhee expected:

I had this conversation with Benedict on the set when he was still method acting as well. I was like, ‘Listen, I know you’re the dude in the boots right now with the rope, but you need to tell me, am I in the contract moving forward?’ And that guy doesn’t let out a secret. I was actually slightly insulted. He doesn’t let out a secret, he’s really protective of that stuff.

Can you really blame the Stephen Strange actor for being so tight-lipped about the movie, though? There’s a considerable amount of scrutiny that comes with starring in an MCU production, and the stars are always careful about dropping spoilers. (Tom Holland has spoiled more than a few key scenes, though.) So good on Benedict Cumberbatch for not letting anything slip out, even at the cost of potentially “insulting” his colleague.

But what about a role for Kodi Smit-McPhee? Well, during his recent appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, he gave a clear answer on whether he’s involved with the Doctor Strange sequel:

I can obviously transparently tell you I have nothing to do with the universe of madness that’s coming out.

Among the list of rumored characters for the film, another X-Men star is currently in the running to show up, though. Many believe that the recent trailer revealed the return of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X , who could seemingly be heard speaking at one point. Stewart, of course, isn’t confirming things one way or the other, though he has provided some great responses when asked about his rumored Marvel return.

It may seem like a longshot, but there’s certainly a chance Kodi Smit-McPhee could reprise his role as the mysterious, teleporting mutant at some point. But given that the actor is enjoying the movies as a fan, I don’t think he’d be too insulted if he wasn’t invited back.