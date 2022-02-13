New Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Cracks Open The Multiverse And Unleashes All Kinds Of Crazy

It was basically just a few weeks ago that audiences everywhere got a special sneak peek at Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, as the first trailer for the movie was included as the post-credits scene in Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was terrifically exciting to watch, and provided us a great look at the movie – but now we have a brand new extended look at the film, and it's actually even better and crazier.

The Super Bowl is always an amazing opportunity for Hollywood to show off their big blockbusters set to be released in the coming months, and that's exactly what Marvel Studios has provided today in the form of the newest trailer for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Some of the material is stuff we already saw in the previous footage, but there is also a whole lot that is brand new.

Of course, the very first thing that we must address is that ridiculously huge cameo. While they don't show his face, that is very clearly Patrick Stewart's voice, and I think we see enough of his head to confirm that it is him:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There has been endless speculation about exactly how far Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will go in regards to bringing in non-MCU big screen versions of Marvel characters – and after Spider-Man: No Way Home we have definitely gotten the sense that there are few limitations in play. What we still don't know, however, is if what's being previewed here is Patrick Stewart playing the version of Professor Charles Xavier we know from the X-Men movies or a completely different version/character we've never seen before. Either way, there is a hell of a lot to be excited about.

(To play it safe, it's probably best to just start your rewatch of all the X-Men movies now.)

I will further add that this trailer definitely has me worried about Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, who fans will remember is just coming off of the traumatic events featured in WandaVision. While I understand her point of view about Doctor Strange being painted a hero and her being cast as a villain when restructuring reality, there is a certain sinister edge in her voice that has me concerned for her mental heath, and the shot of her covered in blood is a whole lot of troubling:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Featuring an outrageously talented cast including Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will be here before you know it, as it's scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 6.

Be on the lookout for a great deal more coverage of the film here on CinemaBlend between now and then, and to see the full scope of everything that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has coming our way in the next few years, check our our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides.