Wonder Man's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Shares Season 2 Hope For Simon That I'm Already Building My Own Theories Around

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Wonder Man in its entirety via Disney+ subscription, so be warned!

As the first MCU entry on the 2026 TV schedule, Wonder Man had a lot to live up to, and without the kind of massive global promotions that the studio’s films get to enjoy. Despite that, the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-led super-dramedy is one of the most critically acclaimed MCU shows to date. It’s funny, it’s introspective, and unlike anything else we’ve seen in that world. But will we see Simon Williams return after that shockingly sweet Season 1 finale?

Unsurprisingly, the general answer across the board seems to be, “We sure hope so,” by way of Wonder Man’s stars and co-creators. Speaking to EW, Abdul-Mateen said he’d “absolutely” love to get another chance to play his powered-up supe, whether it’d be for a second season or as part of another hero’s story. He obviously couldn’t speak to any real conversations that have been had, as not to give away potential surprises. But the actor did address a general desire he has for his character’s next chapter, saying:

The other question that I think about when I think about the future of Simon is what happens when he gets a taste of what he wants? Simon's been wanting some of the stardom. I think he's been wanting this type of success for a long time, and then he gets it, and I want to see what that does to him. I want to see what getting a taste of what you've always wanted, what it does to a guy like Simon. I'm curious about that...

I could not agree with that more. While I fully understand the impetus to jump forward in time enough that Simon would logistically be able to convince a high-security guard that he was shadowing him for an upcoming acting role, there’s so much we don’t see during that skipped-over span. From the build-up to the Wonder Man movie’s release to how Simon coped with the early onrush of fame to how it might have changed his family dynamics.

In the scheme of things, it would be an interesting conceit for Season 2 to kick off by jumping back to Simon's initial brushes with fame and fortune, with his misson to break Trevor out of jail not coming until the middle of the season. Because for all that I loved the unpredicable conclusion, I wasn't entirely into the idea that Simon would go from a power-hiding stipulation stickler to someone who could ad-lib his way through living with people he'd never met before. So I would need that shift in personality laid out more directly in full.

Whatever the case, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has no doubts that Simon Williams will keep a steady head on his shoulders, saying:

But what I do love about Simon, which I realized today, is in the beginning we see him in the tiny [trailer] going over his script. And then toward the end, we see him in the big star wagon [trailer] and he's still going over his script. So that tells me that he's going to be all right.

Considering a lot of things can happen before Simon gets to a point where he's "going to be all right," it seems like a good time to throw out some informed theories about what we could see from Wonder Man next, both in a possible Season 2 and beyond.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Disney+)

Quick Theories About Wonder Man's Future

Wonder Man hit all the notes I’d love the MCU to embrace more, so it probably won't surprise anyone to learn that I don't foresee a second season shifting course to become more of a traditional and streamlined superhero story. Instead, I'm hoping co-creators Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton lean even further into self-reflective meta narratives and appreciation for the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man Theories

Simon is controversially cast as Trevor Slattery in a true-crime project about The Mandarin. After fully outing his super-strength and other abilities, Simon convinces studios to reverse the Doorman Clause, and he starts a union for powered-up stunt performers. Simon and Deadpool meet each other and spend decades trying to adapt the Avengers' heroics into movies. Simon is happy to vacate Hollywood forever so long as he has his good buddy Trevor, but Trevor ruins everything by being convinced to return to acting. Demetrius Grosse's Eric Williams inexplicably becomes the Grim Reaper, since that didn't get any serious nods. Simon will be the most impactful hero in Avengers: Doomsday. Like, by a lot.

Will any of those light theories and hyperbolic predictions come true? Probably not, but the fact that any of them are even vaguely possible is a sign of how interesting and offbeat Wonder Man is. So I'll be holding onto that conjecture for the long haul, and hopefully we'll hear something about Season 2 sooner rather than later.