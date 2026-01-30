Wonder Man's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Shares Season 2 Hope For Simon That I'm Already Building My Own Theories Around
Season 2 isn't necessary, but it'd be nice.
Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Wonder Man in its entirety via Disney+ subscription, so be warned!
As the first MCU entry on the 2026 TV schedule, Wonder Man had a lot to live up to, and without the kind of massive global promotions that the studio’s films get to enjoy. Despite that, the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-led super-dramedy is one of the most critically acclaimed MCU shows to date. It’s funny, it’s introspective, and unlike anything else we’ve seen in that world. But will we see Simon Williams return after that shockingly sweet Season 1 finale?
Unsurprisingly, the general answer across the board seems to be, “We sure hope so,” by way of Wonder Man’s stars and co-creators. Speaking to EW, Abdul-Mateen said he’d “absolutely” love to get another chance to play his powered-up supe, whether it’d be for a second season or as part of another hero’s story. He obviously couldn’t speak to any real conversations that have been had, as not to give away potential surprises. But the actor did address a general desire he has for his character’s next chapter, saying:
I could not agree with that more. While I fully understand the impetus to jump forward in time enough that Simon would logistically be able to convince a high-security guard that he was shadowing him for an upcoming acting role, there’s so much we don’t see during that skipped-over span. From the build-up to the Wonder Man movie’s release to how Simon coped with the early onrush of fame to how it might have changed his family dynamics.
In the scheme of things, it would be an interesting conceit for Season 2 to kick off by jumping back to Simon's initial brushes with fame and fortune, with his misson to break Trevor out of jail not coming until the middle of the season. Because for all that I loved the unpredicable conclusion, I wasn't entirely into the idea that Simon would go from a power-hiding stipulation stickler to someone who could ad-lib his way through living with people he'd never met before. So I would need that shift in personality laid out more directly in full.
Whatever the case, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has no doubts that Simon Williams will keep a steady head on his shoulders, saying:
Considering a lot of things can happen before Simon gets to a point where he's "going to be all right," it seems like a good time to throw out some informed theories about what we could see from Wonder Man next, both in a possible Season 2 and beyond.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Quick Theories About Wonder Man's Future
Wonder Man hit all the notes I’d love the MCU to embrace more, so it probably won't surprise anyone to learn that I don't foresee a second season shifting course to become more of a traditional and streamlined superhero story. Instead, I'm hoping co-creators Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton lean even further into self-reflective meta narratives and appreciation for the entertainment industry.
Wonder Man Theories
- Simon is controversially cast as Trevor Slattery in a true-crime project about The Mandarin.
- After fully outing his super-strength and other abilities, Simon convinces studios to reverse the Doorman Clause, and he starts a union for powered-up stunt performers.
- Simon and Deadpool meet each other and spend decades trying to adapt the Avengers' heroics into movies.
- Simon is happy to vacate Hollywood forever so long as he has his good buddy Trevor, but Trevor ruins everything by being convinced to return to acting.
- Demetrius Grosse's Eric Williams inexplicably becomes the Grim Reaper, since that didn't get any serious nods.
- Simon will be the most impactful hero in Avengers: Doomsday. Like, by a lot.
Will any of those light theories and hyperbolic predictions come true? Probably not, but the fact that any of them are even vaguely possible is a sign of how interesting and offbeat Wonder Man is. So I'll be holding onto that conjecture for the long haul, and hopefully we'll hear something about Season 2 sooner rather than later.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.