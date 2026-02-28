One Sinners Star ‘Would Love’ To Join Black Panther 3, And I Hope Ryan Coogler Makes This Happen

Ryan Coogler is one of the busiest people in Hollywood. The success of Sinners was overwhelming, and now the filmmaker is in the midst of a huge Oscar campaign for the film. However, don’t think fans have forgotten the impending Black Panther 3. The Marvel film is still top-of-mind for MCU fans who loved the initial installments, which featured Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, and the late Chadwick Boseman. Now, it seems like another star from the Coogler-verse wants to join the director on the third Black Panther film, and it needs to happen.

Delroy Lindo opened up about his long acting career, despite the fact that attention for his work hasn’t been as prominent as it should be with THR . He was amazing in movies like Crooklyn and Malcom X before his memorable turn in Sinners, which made him a 2026 Academy Award nominee. Now, Lindo is riding the high and doesn’t want it to end just yet, especially if it means working with Coogler again. He said he expressed interest to the filmmaker in joining the Black Panther cast for the third movie, explaining:

I expressed to Ryan that if the stars line up, I would love to be in Black Panther 3. One of the things he said to me was anything that he were to offer me, he would want to be sure that it was worth my time. He didn’t say exactly that, but that’s essentially the sentiment. And I respect that.

I totally respect this, too. To many people, Delroy Lindo is a new face in Hollywood, but he has actually had a long, storied career. He has popped up in small roles over the years, but these roles have been pivotal and in demand of an actor like Lindo to truly give them dimension. He is a seasoned actor who deserves respect in the form of a great part. Coogler clearly knows this, and he only would bring Lindo on if he had something that was deserving of an actor like Lindo.

However, as a fan, I totally want to see Lindo join Black Panther 3. The end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever raises a lot of questions. We don’t know what will happen with characters like M’Baku and his potential future leadership of a new Wakanda, despite Shuri being the Black Panther. We also don’t know how the events of the second film will change Wakanda’s stature in the world.

These questions give a lot of room for opportunity for new characters to shine. I could totally see Lindo playing a potential mentor to Shuri, or an influential world figure who creates conflict for Wakanda. The possibilities are endless, and Lino’s enthusiasm is promising.

The more I think about it, bringing Lindo into Black Panther 3 feels like a choice that could elevate the franchise even further. I understand Coogler wants to be intentional when it comes to his collaborators, but I can’t think of a collaboration more worth pursuing again. Lindo’s interest here also speaks to the director's prowess as a filmmaker, and how enjoyable of an experience it was working with him on Sinners. It will be a while before Black Panther 3 comes into fruition, but I will certainly be keeping an eye on casting announcements.

In the meantime, you can check out Delroy Lindo in his recent Ryan Coogler collaboration, Sinners, which is currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription.