Jessica Jones' Daredevil Spinoff Rumors Won't Stop, And There's One O.G. Detail I Really Hope Gets Retconned

If I had to choose my most anticipated upcoming superhero movies and TV shows that center on sight-impaired badasses with law degrees, my list would be pretty limited. Still, my excitement for Daredevil: Born Again’s Season 2 return couldn’t be topped even if there were tons of other shows with similar descriptions. Two big reasons for my eagerness? The left fist and the right fist of Krysten Ritter’s hard-drinking Jessica Jones, who will make her grand return in Season 2, but what about the future?

Almost as soon as Ritter’s return was confirmed, fans voiced hopes for Disney execs to take the next step and give Jessica Jones another spinoff season, an idea that Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum hinted was possibly in the cards. Since that point, rumors about JJ making forward progress have surfaced here and there, and that’s the case once more, with online leak-scooper DanielRPK furthering the narrative that a standalone series devoted to Jessica Jones is currently in development.

Despite the report not coming with any brand-new details, the fact that we’re still getting alleged confirmation in the new year about the project going forward is very comforting. Nothing worse than execs going away for holiday vacation and then coming back with completely new ideas and focuses that don’t allow for past ideas to remain in the mix. That presumably isn’t the case here, so it seems like a good time to put some of my own hopes out into the ethers on the off chance that some genius writer reads this.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kilgrave's Death Should Absolutely Be Retconned If Jessica Jones' MCU Show Happens

Though Daredevil: Born Again was initially conceived as a completely revised take on the Man Without Fear, the project went through a complete creative overhaul during Season 1 at the behest of head honcho Kevin Feige. Hopefully everyone involved takes that experience into account when deciding where this potential Jessica Jones spinoff would go, and how it would handle the three seasons produced for Netflix.

D:BA brought key characters like Foggy (R.I.P.) and Karen to the forefront, while other elements like Stick, Elektra and The Hand are still canonical without ever coming up in conversations. I can only assume the same rules would apply for Krysten Ritter's character, but given the generally agreed-upon opinion that Jessica Jones Season 1 towered above the second and third seasons, I think it would be both smart and minorly necessary to bring back David Tennant's Kilgrave.

I can't say for certain that I'm not writing this under the duplicitous guidance of the Purple Man's mental powers, but I feel like these are authentic-to-me feelings. Beyond Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, Tennant's Kilgrave remains one of my favorite live-action Marvel villains, and I'm far from alone there. Granted, his powers of persuasion and his sexual deviancy also made him one of the darkest comic book villains on the small screen, and I can see why not all Marvel fans would want to revisit his controversial actions. But they can just fast-forward past those scenes.

Retconning Kilgrave's exit might not be the easiest to do from a medical standpoint, considering Jessica straight up killed him in Season 1 by snapping his neck, a crime she was later exonerated for using the (false) argument that he was controlling her mind when it happened. Maybe Kilgrave had everyone involved fall prey to a mass hallucination, and his mental powers were strong enough to cause her to see visions of him as flashbacks in the second and third seasons. Maybe Kilgrave has been hanging out and lounging around the beach for the past ten years.

Of course, the spinoff has to actually get ordered for Kilgrave's return to be a viable option in the first place. Which means we need to actually see Jessica Jones again to prove to Marvel how much we all miss her and that Ritter deserves another solo crack at it. I'm interested to see how Jessica learns Matt is still alive, since it's assumed she's believed him to be dead since the end of Season 3.

All three seasons of Jessica Jones and the first season of Daredevil: Born Again are available to stream via Disney+ subscription, and the Man Without Fear will return for Season 2 on March 4, 2026.