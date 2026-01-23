‘Rarest Thing In The Marvel Playbook.’ Critics Have Seen Wonder Man, And They’re In Agreement About The MCU Series
Let's get to know Simon Williams.
There’s a lot for MCU fans to be excited about, with upcoming Marvel movies like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday headed to the big screen later this year, but you don’t have to wait that long for your next superhero fix. Wonder Man is set to hit the 2026 TV schedule on January 27 with a delightfully meta story about Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) trying to land the lead role in an in-universe Wonder Man remake.
Ben Kingsley co-stars in the eight-episode miniseries, reprising the role of Trevor Slattery, who we first met in Iron Man 3. Critics have gotten their hands on the show ahead of its release, and CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable says Wonder Man is an easy binge that’s funny, satisfying and sticks the landing. In his words:
Falling under the “Marvel Spotlight” banner, CinemaBlend’s critic and others point out that you don’t have to have seen every MCU movie in order to follow Simon Williams’ story. So while Tasha Robinson of Polygon thinks die-hard fans might not fully buy into the scaled-down, character-driven series, she says Wonder Man is one of the best shows Marvel has put out. The critic writes:
Aidan Kelley of Collider rates the upcoming MCU series 9 out of 10, and he is confident it will appeal to hardcore MCU fans, as well as those unenthused by the superhero genre or who are suffering superhero fatigue. Kelley calls Wonder Man “a truly phenomenal start for Marvel's ambitious 2026 slate,” and says:
Amon Warmann of Empire gives it 4 stars out of 5, writing that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley make this one of the best shows in the MCU to date. In Warmann’s words:
BJ Colangelo of SlashFilm rates Wonder Man 7.5 out of 10, calling it the antithesis of the MCU’s typical multiverse-hopping adventures for how it brings humanity to its superhumans. The series gives the critic hope for Marvel’s future, because while Colangelo was barely familiar with this character before, Simon Williams became an instant favorite. The review explains:
It’s not just the above critics who are enjoying Wonder Man. The MCU show has accumulated 94% on Rotten Tomatoes from 31 reviews so far. So if you’re ready to dive into this series — even if you have no knowledge of the MCU at all — all eight episodes will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription on Tuesday, January 27.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.