After Watching Wonder Man, I Need To Talk About The Sweet Way It Highlights Haitian Culture

Wonder Man is easily one of the best surprises of the 2026 TV schedule thus far. It’s meta, it’s clever, it’s funny and it’s chock full of heart. There’s also the occasional jolt of superhero energy present within this latest chapter in the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe. I appreciate this show for so many reasons and had more than a few positive thoughts when I finished the season. An unexpected aspect of the critically acclaimed MCU show I really loved was the inclusion of Haitian culture.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The MCU Now Has A Haitian Hero, And His Show Takes Some Time To Shed Light On That Culture

Viewers learn a lot about Wonder Man’s protagonist, Simon Williams, throughout the season, and something that comes up early on is the fact that Simon Williams is the son of Haitian immigrants, Martha and (the late) Sanford Williams. Truth be told, I wasn’t expecting this version of Williams to have this particular cultural identity, but I was pleasantly surprised by it. I'm far from an expert on Haitian culture, yet getting a glimpse of it on a mainstream TV show (from Marvel, no less) felt like a real treat.

Simon’s culture is most prominently featured during the show’s third episode, “Pacoima,” which sees him traveling to his childhood home (with Trevor Slattery) for his mother’s birthday. The result is a mostly warm gathering of loved ones filled with food and fellowship as well as complex cultural dynamics. One particular scene that stands out to me involves Simon explaining his acting career to two party guests, who then proceed to criticize him (while speaking Creole) for supposedly being lazy.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Familial ties are also exemplified through the tense relationship between Simon and his older brother, Eric, an insurance worker who’d like his brother to consider following his lead. All in all, Eric believes Simon should do more with his life instead of relying on their mom. While Eric may seem harsh, this also ties into the notion of children of immigrants wanting to make the most of the opportunities they’ve been allotted due to their parents’ decision to make a life in a new country.

Much of the cultural representation on Wonder Man (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription) can be attributed to Jean Elie, as he was a cultural consultant. Elie, a Haitian-American, explained to Blex Media that he worked in tandem with Marvel to maintain authenticity. That approach encompassed the food, the Creole dialogue and even the bin in the Williams household, which is typically used to store excess clothing that's to be donated to people in Haiti.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Simon Williams Adds To Marvel’s Growing Roster Of Fresh Heroes

The Multiverse Saga has hit some bumps from a narrative standpoint, but it has still introduced a number of young and diverse heroes to the MCU. Over the past few years alone, fans have become acquainted with the likes of the skilled Shang-Chi (whose first solo movie remains unappreciated) as well as the empowering Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel. There are also others like Maya Lopez/Echo, who’s of Indigenous descent, Joaquin Torres/Falcon -- a Latin hero -- and Egyptian hero Layla El-Faouly / Scarlet Scarab.

Simon Williams, who’s Caucasian in the comics, didn’t necessarily have to be Haitian in the MCU. However, I’m so happy the producers saw fit to add that to his characterization and celebrate it. Hopefully, if Season 2 happens, the producers will delve even further into Williams’ heritage and continue to show a dynamic portrayal of a Haitian-American family unit.

Check out the entire first season of Wonder Man now, and be sure to read up on upcoming Marvel shows.