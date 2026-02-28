Matthew Lillard Shares New Details About His Daredevil: Born Again Character, And I’m More Excited To See Him And Kingpin Clash In Season 2

When Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule next month, fans signed up for a Disney+ subscription will get to see Marvel’s Man Without Fear and Kingpin clash once more, this time as New York City is under martial law and an anti-vigilante zone. But Matt Murdock won’t be the only adversary in Wilson Fisk’s path this season. He’ll also have to contend with the mysterious Mr. Charles, played by Matthew Lillard. The Scream 7 actor shared some new details about his Born Again role, and it’s making me even more excited for the showdown between Charles and Fisk in the upcoming Marvel TV show.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times about his return to the Scream franchise that’s now playing on the 2026 movies schedule, Matthew Lillard spent some time talking about Daredevil: Born Again. After mentioning how he’s played Dungeons & Dragons with showrunner Dario Scardapane, he had this to say about Mr. Charles:

Dario brought me in to play Mr. Charles [on “Daredevil: Born Again”], who’s like a CIA spook. He’s a guy that controls power from afar. He helps nations rise and fall, but he’s very clandestine. He is not impressed by the powers of [Vincent] D’Onofrio’s character [Kingpin] at all. He and I get into this really delicious struggle over power. It’s good. It’s fun.

Oh, this is going to be good. It’s been proven time and time again since Vincent D’Onofrio started playing Kingpin in 2015 that he is not to be underestimated. Time and time again he’s been defeated, only to come back with a vengeance and still have considerable criminal resources at his disposal. Now he’s currently at the top of his game having been elected the mayor of New York City. So in addition to continuing his illegal activities from the shadows, he’s now imposing his will on the Big Apple.

And yet, as Matthew Lillard explained, none of that fazes Mr. Charles with his CIA experience. To be fair, Kingpin’s criminal enterprise has primarily revolved around New York, though we did see how far his reach extended nationwide in Echo. It’s only now that Wilson Fisk is mayor that he’s starting to become more recognized as an international power player. But that’s not going to make his life any easier, because along with Mr. Charles getting his way, he’ll also butt heads with Lili Taylor’s Marge McCaffrey, the governor of New York.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Make sure you're signed up for Disney+ so you'll be able to watch new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month, or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

As much as Lillard’s latest Daredevil: Born Again comments make me more eager to see how Mr. Charles fits into the story, I think we all know who’s going to come out on top between him and Kingpin. For one thing, Vincent D’Onofrio is confirmed to be reprising Fisk in Born Again Season 3, and rumor has it that even if he gets ousted from the mayoral office, he’ll become an even more powerful crime lord. And then, of course, there’s Fisk’s sheer brute strength. Worst comes to worst, I can easily see him killing Mr. Charles with the same level of gruesomeness he did NYPD commissioner Gallo in the Season 1 finale.

But I’m getting ahead of myself, as we still don’t even know what will cause Fisk and Mr. Charles to cross paths in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. I look forward to seeing that happen either when the show returns on March 24 or in the weeks afterwards.