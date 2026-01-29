Wonder Man's Finale Is So Sweet, And I'm Pleasantly Surprised It Breaks A Major MCU Pattern

Major spoilers for the season finale of Marvel’s Wonder Man, “Yucca Valley,” lie ahead.

After a long wait, Wonder Man has finally arrived amid the 2026 TV schedule, introducing audiences to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Simon Williams. This season saw the character (a super-powered actor) experience highs and lows alongside actor-turned-Mandarin-turned-court jester Trevor Slattery. All of that comes to a head in the finale, which I honestly find incredibly sweet. What’s even more impressive, though is that the show manages to avoid a key trope that’s synonymous with MCU fare.

What Happens In Wonder Man’s Season 1 Finale?

The season’s penultimate episode saw Simon realize that Trevor had been spying on him on behalf of the Department of Damage Control. In his frustration, the ionic-powered Williams then caused an explosion on the set of Wonder Man, the movie in which he and Trevor would play the lead roles. “Yucca Valley” picks up in the aftermath, with Simon expecting to be taken into custody by the DODC. However, to save his friend’s life and career, Trevor reprises his role as the Mandarin, publicly takes credit for the explosion and is arrested.

It’s a bittersweet development, and the positive ramifications really hit when the show flashes forward months into the future. At that point, Simon screens the Wonder Man remake at the premiere with his family and friends and is met with praise for his performance in the lead role. (A returning Joe Pantoliano is also revealed to have replaced Trevor in the role of Barnaby.) Despite his success, Simon still laments Trevor’s arrest, and that concerns leads to what I see as one of the most satisfying moments in this entire season.

Sometime later, Simon tracks Trevor down to a DODC facility in Yucca Valley and manages to get in, thanks to weary and financially strapped security guard Chuck Eastman, who Simon claimed to be studying for a role. Once inside, Simon – who’s now more in tune with his powers – finds Trevor and blasts the two of them out, while Chuck’s wife calls to tell him he can quit his job thanks to an anonymous deposit into their bank account.

This is a sweet ending all around, and the sight of Simon and Trevor flying out of the prison together is truly lovely and puts a fine point on the bromance they forged over the season. Something else needs to be acknowledged here as well.

Why I Was Further Impressed With Wonder Man's Finale In Relation To The MCU

As big a fan as I am of the MCU and am looking forward to upcoming Marvel shows and movies, I’m aware that many of them conclude in similar ways. Those third acts and finales usually involve massive battles with a considerable amount of visual effects. In terms of the TV shows, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion and even WandaVision (inspired by classic TV shows) all fit that bill.

So I’m pleasantly surprised that Wonder Man co-creators Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton stick to their lower-scale vision and in the process, break the jam-packed finale trend. What’s more is that this finale makes perfect sense for this particular show, given Simon and Trevor’s friendship is at the heart of it. Not only that, but that final act may or may not also constitute Simon’s first real heroic deed. If that’s not a strong way to end a season of a superhero show, then I don’t know what is.

Kudos to everyone involved for crafting such a low-key, but strong, closing episode. Also, here’s hoping this isn’t the last fans see of Simon Williams and Trevor Slaterry in the MCU. For now, stream Wonder Man in its entirety now via Disney+ subscription.