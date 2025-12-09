‘Help Us Make Another One’ Sebastian Stan Really Wants A Thunderbolts* Sequel (And I Totally Agree)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for consistently releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have gotten a series of quality movies recently, including Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts*. The movie followed a scrappy group of antiheroes as they became the New Avengers, including Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes. He wants to do a sequel, and I'm so in on this idea.

Thunderbolts* won at the box office upon its release, and the cast of that titular team has already been confirmed with the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. During an appearance at Tokyo Comic-Con 2025 (via The Direct) Stan spoke about loving that crossover movie, offering:

We just had a lot of fun because it was a great group of people, and everybody was very funny. David Harbour [and] Wyatt Russell and Florence Pugh [is] really very talented. It was just a good time. If you guys like the movie, help us make another one.

Consider the gauntlet dropped. Stan would like to see Thunderbolts* become a full-blown franchise. But since a sequel isn't on the list of upcoming Marvel movies, fans might have to make their voices known and encourage the studio to give the scrappy team another movie. That is, if the group survives Doctor Doom's attacks in the next two Avengers flicks.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU including Thunderbolts*. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are eager to see multiple groups of superheroes interact in the mysterious project. In addition to the Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, we'll also see the Avengers led by Sam Wilson, the Fantastic Four, and even the OG stars of the X-Men movies. There's no telling how these teams will interact, and if/how they'll get along to defeat a common enemy with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Sebastian Stan has been in the MCU since Phase One's Captain America: The First Avenger. So his passion for continuing the Thunderbolts* franchise speaks volumes; no one would blame him if he decided to retire as Bucky like so many of his co-stars. We've seen as Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. concluded their runs as their signature characters... although the latter is set to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

Thunderbolts* was one of my favorite Marvel movies in years, thanks to its relatable story, ensemble cast, and contained narrative. That's why I'd also love to see a sequel come about, especially now that the team's interpersonal dynamics are established. Luckily we'll see them back on the big screen shortly.

Thunderbolts* is streaming on Disney+ and Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully the New Avengers survive and get a second movie all about them.