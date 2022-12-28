Zoe Saldaña On If She'd Play Gamora Again After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, but there are a few franchises that stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely in that category, which is why Vol. 3 is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . The threequel will wrap up the current team’s story, and presumably will be the last time we’ll see certain actors in the MCU. And Zoe Saldaña recently opened up about if she’d play Gamora again after Guardians 3.

James Gunn did the impossible with the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, making the motley crew of unknown characters into beloved figures in the MCU. Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora was in that category, with her appearances in the MCU seeing great growth for the Green Girl, before she was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. After her “resurrection” in Endgame , fans are eager to see Gamora back on the big screen. Saldaña was recently asked by Variety if Guardians 3 will be her final Marvel movie, and she responded with:

I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again. I miss Gamora but I don’t miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.

That’s a fair point. While movie shoots are notoriously grueling, Zoe Saldaña and many of her Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars have the added challenge of extensive hours in the make-up chair. The Avatar actress has already been getting green-ified for Gamora for a decade, as the first Guardians movie filmed back in 2013.

Zoe Saldaña’s comments to Variety come as she’s preparing for the release of yet another massive blockbuster event with Avatar: The Way of Water. While James Cameron’s movie required motion capture performance and a ton of underwater work, at least she was free from the make-up chair. The same can’t be said for her forthcoming appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 .

Gamora will seemingly be at the center of the narrative for James Gunn’s third Guardians movie. The 2013 version of her departed the battlefield of Avengers: Endgame after Thanos’ death, with the team (especially Star-Lord) searching for her. But as of the events of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, they still haven’t found her. This is no doubt hurting both Peter and Nebula, and it should be fascinating to see their inevitable reunion play out.

While the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is known for being hilarious, the emotional stakes for Vol. 3 feel high. Both James Gunn and the cast have been teasing just how emotional the story is, and fans are buckling up for potential character deaths. And given the revelation that Mantis and Peter are half-siblings , the connections shared among the team have grown even stronger. Smart money says plenty of fans are going to be re-watching the Marvel movies in order after that plot twist.