New Joker 2 Images Of Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Together Make For A Nice Valentine's Day Treat

On Valentine’s Day, there’s plenty of beloved movie couples worth celebrating. But we were not considering perhaps one of the most (quite literally) toxic pairings of them all to make a big appearance on the holiday. That’s right, the Joker 2 director is celebrating the holiday with fresh looks at Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn.

The filmmaker behind Joker: Folie à Deux took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to share three new images from one of the most anticipated 2024 movies . Take a look at this Valentine’s Day treat:

Wait, why does Joker 2 kind of look like La La Land? Todd Phillips shared the message: “Hoping your day is full of love” before reminding the public of Joker 2’s upcoming release date this October with the above post. The first one has Phoenix and Gaga loosely being positioned in the shape of a heart while the other two black and white photos illustrate some romantic sweetness between the pair. The second image has the couple touching noses as Joker stands behind bars, whereas the third image looks like a full on song-and-dance sequence that has Gaga’s Harley Quinn in a ballgown.

Since the Joker sequel was announced, it has been described as a musical. So while it’s not exactly surprising that the Joker and Harley Quinn are dancing around, this is the first time we’ve really seen the pair showcase the genre it will be emulating. Considering the nature of the first Joker movie, we imagine much of the couple’s big music numbers will be more cerebral than anything, especially since the dictionary definition of the title “folie à deux” is a “delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association.”

On the same day last year, Todd Phillips dropped the first photos of Joker and Harley Quinn and simply wrote “Happy Valentine's Day.” Take a look:

We do have to wonder how this musical vision will unfold in a Joker movie. Back in March, one set video may have revealed one of Lady Gaga’s songs in Joker 2. Aside from Gaga, the Joker 2 cast isn’t necessarily packed full of Broadway talent, between Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey being part of the lineup, but you never know when an actor is secretly an amazing singer.