Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man Finally Addresses That Wild Marvel Fan Theory Involving Thanos’ Butt

When Joe and Anthony Russo's Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters in 2018, it immediately inspired Marvel fans around the world to start thinking of ways that Earth's Mightiest Heroes could fight back after their devastating loss to Thanos. The internet was flooded with these ideas... but few gained as much traction as the idea that Paul Rudd's Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man could shrink down, enter Thanos' rectum, and then regrow to either normal or Giant Man size. It's been called the Thanus Theory.

The blue comedy aspect of the idea caused it to go viral, and it not only earned responses from Paul Rudd, but had Josh Brolin, the actor who plays Thanos, making some terrific social media content. What we haven't seen is Ant-Man himself addressing the idea of crawling up Thanos' butt... but today that is no longer the case, as you can see by watching the video below:

I sat down to dinner at Disney Wish’s Marvel-themed restaurant and the VERY FIRST THING THAT HAPPENS is Ant-Man explaining why he couldn’t explode Thanos by climbing inside his butt. This is the best thing Disney has ever done, 100000/10 pic.twitter.com/XOS1S0v6m9June 30, 2022 See more

Theme park reporter Carlye Wisel posted the video on Twitter from aboard the Disney Wish cruise line – specifically from the boat's Marvel-themed restaurant. It's evidently a part of a video that plays as customers sit down to dinner, and it features both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in character as Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne a.k.a. The Wasp.

While the full context of the video isn't apparent from the sub-30 second clip, it sounds like this bit is from the start, and while any and all graphic language is avoided, it's pretty clear to figure out what he's talking about. Ant-Man says,

Look, before we start, let me address the elephant in the room. I’ve heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn't shrink down, go in, and kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it's much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain…

Wasp stops Ant-Man from getting into the details before he can explain any further, but that's probably for the best given that the video plays before people are about to eat and digest a meal.

To complete the superhero's thought, however, it turns out that it might actually be impossible for Ant-Man to kill Thanos by crawling inside the Mad Titan's anus. After the release of Avengers: Endgame (which doesn't feature the smallest Avenger going that route), screenwriter Christopher Markus postulated that the villain could potentially withstand the assassination attempt given the fact that he is strong enough to take a punch from The Hulk.

Whether or not this video counts as canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complicated (James Gunn has previously said that the Guardians of the Galaxy theme park rides are there own thing, so it's possible that this is from some kind of alternate time. Regardless, it's incredibly funny that it's been recognized this way.

To keep track of everything that is going on with the MCU on the big screen and small, be sure to check out our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides. We don't have a guide about the canon aboard Disney Wish yet, but perhaps in time...