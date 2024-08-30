Peacemaker Season 2 Is Surprisingly Bringing Back The DC Antihero’s Dad, But I Have A Pretty Good Idea How This Will Be Pulled Off

Although the new DC Universe is largely serving as a reset of the DC Extended Universe, there will be a few holdovers from that previous era. That includes Peacemaker Season 2 being on the upcoming DC TV shows slate, with John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick all set to reprise their roles. Wait, Patrick is back for the second season?! Yes, it’s confirmed we’ll see more of Auggie Smith in Season 2, which is strange considering the character was killed in Season 1. That said, I have a pretty good idea about how his return will be handled.

What Robert Patrick Said About Peacemaker Season 2

During an appearance at Tampa Bay Comic Con (via PopVerse), Robert Patrick shared that he’d recently been working with John Cena on Peacemaker Season 2. Later on in the panel, he gave kudos to Peacemaker creator James Gunn, saying:

I was just working with James Gunn on Friday. James is amazing. He’s one of the most talented people I’ve met in my life. Incredible mind and just a wonderful human being. I love him and his wife Jennifer Holland. We were doing a big scene for the second season of Peacemaker on Friday right before I came here.

If it’s been a while since you streamed Peacemaker Season 1 with your Max subscription, Patrick’s Auggie Smith was the racist and abusive father of Cena’s Christopher Smith who led a white supremacist group as the White Dragon. Having been disappointed in Chris ever since he accidentally killed his older brother Keith when they were children, the events of Season 1 led to Auggie getting sick of his surviving son. So he attempted to kill him with the weaponry packed into his White Dragon suit, but only ended up getting shot in the head by Chris himself. However, in the final minutes of Season 1, Chris hallucinated seeing his father sit next to him after the Butterfly threat was neutralized.

How Auggie Smith Will Likely Return

Since this is a DC Comics universe we’re talking about, I suppose there’s a slim chance that Auggie Smith could somehow be resurrected. It’s more likely, though, that Peacemaker’s title character will continue to be haunted by his hallucination of his father in Season 2. Auggie traumatized Christopher in so many ways, so even though that hateful man is dead, his memory lives on, and this isn’t a problem that can simply punched or blown up. It’ll take all the mental strength Chris has to

There’s also the possibility that Robert Patrick could reprise Auggie Smith through flashbacks shown in Peacemaker Season 2. Maybe we’ll see Chris interact with his father before the events of The Suicide Squad, which technically counts as DC Universe canon, too. Either way, at we now know for certain that Patrick is part of the Peacemaker Season 2 cast. Among the new faces this season will be Frank Grillo reprising Rick Flag Sr. following his appearances in Creature Commandos and Superman, Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux, and Tim Meadows as A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury.

We'll keep passing along news about Peacemaker Season 2's progress here at CinemaBlend.