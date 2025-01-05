Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively To Skip Golden Globes, And Now Some Fans Think Deadpool And Wolverine Might Have Even Trolled It Ends With Us Drama

It goes without saying that as of late, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been making headlines. That’s in great part because of the legal battle that Lively’s been engaged in with her It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. While the situation continues to play out, it looks like neither Reynolds nor Lively will appear at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. At the same time, some fans on the Internet are speculating that Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine might’ve even trolled or foreshadowed the drama last year.

What’s Going On With Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively When It Comes To The Golden Globes?

Included within the list of 2025 Golden Globe nominations is Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. Shawn Levy’s high-grossing superhero romp is up for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. However, according to Deadline, the film’s stars – Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman – will not attend the ceremony. The trade also reports that Reynolds’ wife would not appear at the show as well. It’s also said that the couple’s as well as Jackman’s decision to skip the event predates the legal drama involving It Ends with Us.

That situation began in earnest weeks ago when Blake Lively filed a legal complaint, accusing Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the IEWU set. She also alleged that Baldoni and his team initiated a smear campaign against her in order to damage her career. After denying the initial allegations, Baldoni filed suit against the New York Times for their reporting of Lively’s complaint and made claims about Ryan Reynolds’ supposed involvement in the feud. Later, Lively formally sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and retaliation.

As of late, the Lively/Baldoni legal battle has received a considerable amount of attention from those within Hollywood as well as the public at large. Considering its impact, GG host Nikki Glaser was asked if she’d mention the feud at any point during the show and stated that she would not. So it’s fair to assume that no one will be speaking about the conflict on air but, as mentioned, fans are still talking about it online and how it supposedly links to D&W.

Why Do Fans Think Deadpool & Wolverine Referenced The It Ends With Us Drama?

Social media users have seemingly been analyzing the various developments associated with Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal entanglement and the feud rumors that preceded it. Just recently, a fan took to TikTok to opine that Ryan Reynolds’ Marvel movie actually referenced the BTS issues between his wife and her collaborator. As explained on X, a fan suggested that the character of Nicepool represents Baldoni, who was accused of making inappropriate remarks about and around Lively on set.

In a specific D&W scene, Nicepool talks about the physique of Ladypool (who’s played by Blake Lively in the film), saying that her figure looks great since she had a baby. When Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson suggests that such sentiments are inappropriate, Nice rationalizes it by declaring himself a feminist (which Baldoni also identifies as). For fans, the theory of shade being thrown at Baldoni is strengthened by the fact that Nicepool eventually dies gruesomely near the end of the film.

That entire theory should be taken with a massive grain of salt, as it hasn’t been confirmed or denied. All we know for sure right now is that the Lively/Baldoni situation is still in flux, and it remains to be seen just how it’ll be resolved.

In the meantime, you can check out the 82nd Golden Globe Awards (sans Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman) when the show airs on CBS tonight, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Those who’d like to watch the nominated Deadpool & Wolverine can also do so by streaming it, along with the Marvel movies in order, using a Disney+ subscription.