Sharon Stone Has Been Cast To Play The Villain In A DC Movie

Back in 2016, actress Sharon Stone revealed that she was going to appear in a Marvel movie. Six years later, nothing has come of that, but for those of you who’ve been eager for the Basic Instinct star to contribute to the modern superhero movie landscape, you’re in luck! Word’s come in that Stone is contributing her talents to the DC Extended Universe by playing the Blue Beetle movie’s main villain.

Sharon Stone has reportedly boarded Blue Beetle to play Victoria Kord, who’s a new character created for the movie. That said, her last name should ring a bell to longtime DC fans, as Ted Kord is the second Blue Beetle, holding the mantle decades before Jaimes Reyes, the protagonist of this upcoming movie, came along. The Wrap also shared that Mayans M.C. star Raoul Max Trujillo has been cast as Carapax the Indestructible Man, who originates from the comics.

Blue Beetle will mark Sharon Stone’s second time appearing in a DC movie, as she previously starred opposite Halle Berry in the critically-panned Catwoman. In recent years, Stone has bounced around between movies and television, with her credits in the former category including Running Wild, The Disaster Artist and The Laundromat, and her small screen appearances including Agent X, Mosaic and Ratched. She’s also set to recur in the upcoming season of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.

Now that it’s been shared that Sharon Stone is playing lead antagonist Victoria Kord in Blue Beetle, obviously many DC fans will now be wondering how Ted Kord fits into the picture. Deadline has heard from its own sources that Victoria is believed to be Ted’s wife, so does that mean Ted, if he is indeed appearing, is being painted in an antagonistic light in the movie, or will he disapprove of whatever his wife is plotting? To be clear, Jaime Reyes is operating as this movie’s Blue Beetle, so don’t expect to see Ted suit up in his own Blue Beetle costume. Still, considering Ted’s heroic history and the fact that he mentored Jaime during the DC Rebirth era, it’s hard to imagine him being reimagined as a villain in the DCEU.

In any case, Sharon Stone’s casting now adds even more questions about what Blue Beetle holds in store. Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will play the DCEU’s version of Jaime Reyes, and the Blue Beetle cast also includes Bruna Marquezine, Harvey Guillén, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo and Damián Alcázar. Behind the scenes, Charm City Kings’ Angel Manuel Soto is directing the feature, and Miss Bala’s Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer wrote the script.

Originally intended to be an HBO Max exclusive release (like Batgirl), Blue Beetle is now slated to arrive in theaters on August 18, 2023. Look through our guide of upcoming DC movies to discover what else we can look forward to in the DCEU.