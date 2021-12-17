DC's Blue Beetle Movie Has A Release Date And News That Will Make Fans Very Happy

With HBO Max now established as one of the market's major streaming services, Warner Bros. is starting to produce a number of projects as online exclusives. This very much includes movies based on the heroes from DC Comics – though some of the moves made have been a touch controversial. For example, while fans have been stoked about Jaime Reyes a.k.a. Blue Beetle getting his own upcoming solo film since the project started development back in 2018, the anticipation has been tinged with some disappointment due to the fact that it wouldn't provide an opportunity to see a Latino hero at the center of a blockbuster on the big screen.

Well, now that disappointment can completely evaporate, as Warner Bros. has announced not only that Blue Beetle has a release date, but also confirmed that it will now be getting theatrical distribution.

The Hollywood Reporter has the news on this development, revealing that Blue Beetle now is set to be released on August 13, 2023. The movie is being directed by Angel Manuel Soto, and Xolo Maridueña, best known for his role on the Netflix series Cobra Kai, is attached to play the titular hero.

