DC’s Blue Beetle Updated Cast List Includes George Lopez, Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña And More

While DC Comics characters like Wonder Woman and Aquaman ended up making their live-action theatrical debuts decades after being introduced in the comics, the Jaime Reyes version of Blue Beetle won’t have to wait nearly as long. Introduced in 2006 as the third person to hold the Blue Beetle mantle in DC Comics lore, Jaime has assembled an impressive fanbase and appeared in projects like Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Young Justice, Smallville, three movies from the DC Animated Movie Universe and several video games. Now the time has come for him to lead his own live-action feature set within the DC Extended Universe.

Originally intended to be an HBO Max exclusive like Batgirl, Blue Beetle was changed to a theatrical release that will come out in the summer of 2023. Charm City Kings’ Angel Manuel Soto is directing the superhero movie, and Miss Bala’s Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer wrote the screenplay. As far as Blue Beetle’s cast goes, there’s a solid lineup of talent assembled, including Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña and comedy icon George Lopez. So let’s talk about who’s showing up in this DCEU installment!

Xolo Maridueña

Some of you may remember a younger Xolo Maridueña playing Victor Graham in the NBC series Parenthood, but a lot of you likely know him best as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai, which originally aired on YouTube Red and was later acquired by Netflix. Maridueña’s profile is about to get a lot bigger, as he’ll be bringing Jaime Reyes to life in Blue Beetle. Like his comic book counterpart, Maridueña’s Jaime will be bonded to a powerful, artificially intelligent scarab that forms armor around him capable of boosting his strength, manipulating energy and reconfiguring into various weapons, among other abilities. Concept art of the armored Blue Beetle was shown off at the second DC FanDome (as seen at the top of the page), but I’m looking forward to seeing how Maridueña actually looks suited up as the character.

Bruna Marquezine

While it’s not required for a superhero leading their own movie to become romantically involved with someone, Blue Beetle will be among the genre offerings that sees its protagonist falling in love. The role of Penny, the movie’s female lead and Jaime Reyes’ love interest, will be played by Bruna Marquezine. Most of Marquezine’s resume is made up of Brazilian projects, including TV shows like Helena’s Shadow, I Love Paraisópolis and God Save the King, so Blue Beetle will mark her big American debut.

Belissa Escobedo

Like his comic book counterpart, Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes will be a teenager when he becomes Blue Beetle, so we’ll be spending a lot of time with his family. The first of that group is Milagro, Jaime’s younger sister. Escobedo has starred in the TV shows The Baker and the Beauty and Don’t Look Deeper, and American Horror Story fans will recognize her from two episodes of the American Horror Stories anthology series from FX on Hulu. Along with Blue Beetle, Escobedo is set to appear in Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2.

Harvey Guillén

While he’s best known for playing Guillermo in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey Guillén’s notable TV credits also include The Magicians, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Reacher. In addition to lending his voice as Perro in the long-awaited Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Guillén has been added to the cast of Blue Beetle. Unlike the previously mentioned actors, however, his role hasn’t been disclosed, indicating it could be someone from the comics. Speculation online ranges from Guillén playing the movie’s villain to being brought in as Ted Lord, the second Blue Beetle who served as Jaime Reyes’ mentor during the DC Rebirth era. Whatever the case, expect it to be someone important.

George Lopez

George Lopez has proved himself to be a comedy powerhouse time after time, from his standup routines to his extensive work on TV and film, including the self-named sitcom he led from 2002 to 2007. Just a few months after the health scare that required him to leave in the middle of a performance, Lopez was cast in Blue Beetle as Uncle Rudy, a member of Jaime Reyes’ multigenerational family. Lopez is arguably the biggest name attached to the Blue Beetle cast so far, so I’m eager to find out how much we’ll see of him in the movie and how funny his character will be.

Adriana Barraza

The Blue Beetle cast includes an Academy Award nominee. Back in 2000, Adriana Barraza competed in that category for her performance as the mother of Gael Garcia’s character in Amores perros, which itself was nominated for Best Foreign Film. You may have also seen Rambo: Last Blood, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and We Can Be Heroes, to name a few projects. Barraza is playing Nana (presumably Jaime Reyes’ grandmother) in Blue Beetle, which is her second comic book movie. She previously played Isabella Álvarez in Thor, but her scenes were deleted.

Elpidia Carrillo

Looking at her body of American work, Elpidia Carrillo is arguably best known for playing Anna Gonsalves in the first two Predator movies, but she’s also popped up in Nine Lives, Seven Pounds, The Tax Collector (which also starred George Lopez) and Mayans M.C. and Euphoria. All we know about her Blue Beetle character is she’s named Rocio and part of Jaime Reyes’ family. Since Carrillo is only a few years younger than Adriana Barraza, I’m guessing she could be a grandmother on the other side of the Reyes family or a great aunt.

Damián Alcázar

Within the film realm, Damián Alcázar is arguably best known to American moviegoers for playing Lord Sopespian in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, though more recently, he appeared in the previously mentioned Gina Rodriguez-led action movie Miss Bala. That being said, arguably Alcázar biggest claim to fame is starring as Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela in the Netflix series Narcos, a role he’s reprised in the spinoff Narcos: Mexico. Alcázar will appear as Alberto in Blue Beetle, and with the man being almost 70 years old, it’s easy enough to imagine him as either Jaime Reyes’ grandfather or an older uncle.

Blue Beetle is slated to come out on August 18, 2023, and it’s one of many upcoming DC movies to look forward to in the coming years. Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more casting updates and other major news.