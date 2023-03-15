Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Reviews Are In, See What Critics Have To Say About Zachary Levi’s DC Sequel

Four years ago, Shazam, a.k.a. the superhero once known as Captain Marvel, finally got to shine in his own feature film. With Shazam! earning primarily positive critical reception and performing decently at the box office, DC and New Line Cinema didn’t waste anytime greenlighting a sequel, and it’s not too much longer until the public will be able to see Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, if you’re wondering how critics are feeling about the Zachary Levi-led sequel, Fury of the Gods reviews are now trickling in a week after the first reactions arrived.

To start off, CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg stamped Shazam! Fury of the Gods 3.5 out of 5 stars, writing in his review that the sequel “succeeds because of its light energy and terrific ensemble of wonderful characters.” While the story is pretty standard, there’s still plenty to enjoy from Fury of the Gods, especially Jack Dylan Grazer’s reprisal of Freddy Freeman.

While the story may be overly familiar during the on-going golden age of superhero movies, the special intangibles that Shazam has as a franchise are as effective as ever in the sequel, and it still finds its own ways to feel different and engaging.

Next up, Tom Jorgensen from IGN described Shazam! Fury of the Gods as a “self-sufficient sequel,” and acknowledged that while the Daughters of Atlas work well enough as villains and there’s enough action to keep viewers entertained, the movie suffers from its “lack of focus on its lead character” and lacking the “distinctive heart” that the first movie had.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods may not pull the heartstrings like its predecessor, but there’s no shortage of the chaotic good humor and energetic performances that put Billy Batson and the Shazamily on the map.

Over at CBR, Brandon Zachary said that Shazam! Fury of the Gods “likely won't convert non-superhero fans” and has a “straightforward superhero narrative,” but it’s ultimately “the kind of big, broad blockbuster that movie theaters can always afford to have more of.”

At the end of the day, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a fun movie willing to embrace weird monsters, giant dragons, and lightning punches. It won't revolutionize the genre or push the boundaries. It's a simple story that falls prey to some trappings of the genre. Sometimes it's better to know what kind of story you're trying to tell and how to tell it well. A predictable but effective entry in the genre, this is a fun way to spend an afternoon in the DC Universe.

Empire’s Sophie Butcher fell more into the mixed spectrum on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, giving it 3 out of 5 stars. Butcher commended the sequel’s cast and humor, as well as called the sequel a “fun, frivolous watch,” but thought that its main issue was “the sheer amount of stuff in it,” most of which “feels messy and disjointed.”

Bigger, weirder, and just about funnier than the first, the second Shazam! remains entertaining despite some tiresome plotting. And who doesn’t want to see Helen Mirren as an all-powerful Greek goddess?

Finally, Jeff Ewing from Slashfilm awarded Shazam! Fury of the Gods an 8.5 out of 10 score, declaring that the sequel boasts “strong performances, considerable imagination in its worldbuilding, colorful but often suitably intense comic book action, and humor that, by and large, really works,” though there are some weaknesses regarding “particular character arc development or instances of internal logic.”

Inconsistencies and issues aside, "Shazam 2" hits the comic book movie sweet spot. The performances are strong, the humor lands, and the stakes feel high with comic book panache and the kinds of visuals one only gets in a comic book (business-destroying minotaurs, anyone?). Billy Batson's arc may need a little more honing, but Freddy gets a chance to actually shine, and it really works. There are certainly criticisms, but if the goal is a flashy good time where a kid in a god's body uppercuts a dragon, look no further.

So overall, while it doesn’t sound like Shazam! Fury of the Gods doesn’t break much new ground for the supehero genre, if you liked the first movie and/or are simply looking for an entertaining time at the theater, it’s worth checking out. Seeing Fury of the Gods will be especially important if you’re wanting Shazam! 3 to be made, as director David F. Sandberg has said that box office performance will determine whether or not the Shazam! film series continues into the new DC Universe franchise. However, be careful of watching marketing for Fury of the Gods, as there’s a new ad that reveals a pretty big spoiler and resulted in Sandberg responding.

You’ll be able to judge Shazam! Fury of the Gods for yourself when preview screenings start this Thursday evening, and check in with CinemaBlend for how the sequel is performing commercially. If you’re interesting in watching Shazam! or any of the other DC movies in order, they can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription.