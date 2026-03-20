Someone Finally Asked Freddie Stroma What's Next For Vigilante After Season 2's Peacemaker Cliffhanger
Vigilante forever.
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We're still early in the life of the DCU, which has been created by co-CEO James Gunn. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and those with a HBO Max subscription were recently treated to Peacemaker Season 2. Following the wild finale cliffhanger, someone finally asked Vigilante actor Freddie Stroma about his future in the shared universe.
The Peacemaker Season 2 finale was a game changer for the entire DCU, with Rick Flag Sr. trapping John Cena's title character in Salvation, a pocket universe meant to imprison metahumans. Fans have been wondering what's next for the entire 11th Street Kids, and during a recent interview with The Direct Stroma was asked if/when Vigilante will be popping up in upcoming DC movies and TV shows. He responded with:
Talk about a bummer. While Freddie Stroma admits that his answer would probably have to be similar even if he had plans to return as Vigilante, it doesn't sound like he's heard from James Gunn about what comes next. At the time of writing this story, Peacemaker hasn't officially been greenlit for Season 3 on HBO Max. But since Cena had a cameo in Superman, I have to assume that he'll eventually pop back up in one way or another. Hopefully he'll have Vigilante by his side whenever that occurs.Article continues below
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Freddie Stroma is arguably the biggest scene-stealer in Peacemaker, so there are plenty of fans who want to see him back in the DCU sooner rather than later. Vigilante is delightfully unhinged, and you never really know how he's going to react to any given situation. But on top of chewing the scenery he's also brought some unexpectedly tender moments to the series, especially relate to how much Adrian really loves John Cena's Chris.
The cliffhanger for Peacemaker Season 2 seemingly has big implications for the DCU as a whole. Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. now have a place to imprison metahumans seemingly without any supervision. Chris is just the first person dumped there, and I have to assume that the 11th Street Kids will try to free him. But that might be easier said than done.
Both seasons of Peacemaker are streaming now on HBO Max. The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. I assume Vigilante won't factor in, but perhaps we'll get some teases about what's coming next for the shared universe.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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