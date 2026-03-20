Someone Finally Asked Freddie Stroma What's Next For Vigilante After Season 2's Peacemaker Cliffhanger

We're still early in the life of the DCU, which has been created by co-CEO James Gunn. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and those with a HBO Max subscription were recently treated to Peacemaker Season 2. Following the wild finale cliffhanger, someone finally asked Vigilante actor Freddie Stroma about his future in the shared universe.

The Peacemaker Season 2 finale was a game changer for the entire DCU, with Rick Flag Sr. trapping John Cena's title character in Salvation, a pocket universe meant to imprison metahumans. Fans have been wondering what's next for the entire 11th Street Kids, and during a recent interview with The Direct Stroma was asked if/when Vigilante will be popping up in upcoming DC movies and TV shows. He responded with:

I've had zero discussions. So people always say, like, 'Oh, you wouldn't tell us anyway.' I genuinely have no idea. So I wish I could act all coy, but I genuinely don't know.

Talk about a bummer. While Freddie Stroma admits that his answer would probably have to be similar even if he had plans to return as Vigilante, it doesn't sound like he's heard from James Gunn about what comes next. At the time of writing this story, Peacemaker hasn't officially been greenlit for Season 3 on HBO Max. But since Cena had a cameo in Superman, I have to assume that he'll eventually pop back up in one way or another. Hopefully he'll have Vigilante by his side whenever that occurs.

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Freddie Stroma is arguably the biggest scene-stealer in Peacemaker, so there are plenty of fans who want to see him back in the DCU sooner rather than later. Vigilante is delightfully unhinged, and you never really know how he's going to react to any given situation. But on top of chewing the scenery he's also brought some unexpectedly tender moments to the series, especially relate to how much Adrian really loves John Cena's Chris.

The cliffhanger for Peacemaker Season 2 seemingly has big implications for the DCU as a whole. Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. now have a place to imprison metahumans seemingly without any supervision. Chris is just the first person dumped there, and I have to assume that the 11th Street Kids will try to free him. But that might be easier said than done.

Both seasons of Peacemaker are streaming now on HBO Max. The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. I assume Vigilante won't factor in, but perhaps we'll get some teases about what's coming next for the shared universe.