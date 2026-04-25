Forget Brie Larson's One-Armed Pull-Ups, I Just Found Out Margot Robbie Won One Barbie Challenge With Insane Plank

During The Marvels, Brie Larson couldn’t and wouldn’t stop posting impressive workout videos . If you’re going to play one of Marvel’s most powerful heroines, you gotta bring it! However, does the MCU actress have competition with a certain Australian actress who dominated Barbenheimer in 2023? She might, because I just found out Margot Robbie won an insane plank challenge with her Barbie castmates.

Brie Larson Knows How To Crush A One-Armed Pull-Up

Brie Larson made it her mission to get into superhero shape to play Captain Marvel. From pushing a Jeep up a hill to toning her guns with massive weights , Larson hasn’t backed away from the physical demands of portraying an MCU character.

But the one workout that was a real standout during her training was crushing a one-armed pull-up like a champ and then doing a little happy dance after. The Room actress was able to pull off that maneuver in a way that can make anyone envious of that skill. For The Marvels, Larson made a comeback with those one-armed pull-ups like time never passed. Seeing the Oscar winner’s rigorous workout dedication clearly shows her superhero strength lies outside of the big screen, too.

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However, do you know who else has superhero strength? Barbie.

Barbie's Margot Robbie Won An Insane Plank Challenge

During the filming of Barbie (which is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription ), there’s no denying how tight-knit the cast was with one another. Whether they got together for a “sexy Barbie sleepover” party or reunited for the film’s screenplay book release , the Barbieland residents were inseparable. And this included at the gym.

However, Grazia Magazine reported that Margot Robbie’s personal trainer for the movie, David Higgins, had the cast and crew get together for a little plank challenge. Lo and behold, the film’s lead ended up being the winner out of the cast!

Based on PopBase’s image (via X ), we see the actress flip two birds and stick her tongue to the camera, standing by the whiteboard displaying her plank challenge win. You’ve gotta admit that in that photo, it looks like Robbie is channeling her Harley Quinn character right there.

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Higgins came first, of course, with a time of 5 minutes and 32 seconds. However, Robbie came in an impressive second with a time of 4 minutes and 10 seconds.

I can’t even do a single push-up, yet the Wuthering Heights actress can stay in position on the floor for 4 minutes. That’s the female empowerment that Barbie lives on. And Brie Larson, watch out!

Brie Larson may have impressed fans with her pull-up skills, but Margot Robbie slays us all with her insane plank challenge win. Now, I want to see the two stars go head-to-head in a workout challenge that’ll really push their unstoppable force skills.