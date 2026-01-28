Jason Momoa Compares The DCU And DCEU, Addresses Possible Future As Lobo

The superhero genre is showing no signs of slowing down, but things are changing on the DC side of things. After the DCEU ended with Aquaman 2 (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), the new co-CEO James Gunn crafted a new shared universe. Jason Momoa will enter the franchise in the upcoming DC movie Supergirl as Lobo, and he recently compared the two universes (and his possible future as his new character). Let's break it all down.

Fans who watched the DC movies in order saw Momoa do the impossible: making Aquaman actually cool. But he's going from hero to antihero in Supergirl, finally playing the role of Lobo in the process. In a conversation with ScreenRant, he explained a big difference in his experience during the DCU and DCEU, offering:

It was all pretty mapped out by Zack. He had it all very mapped out. I only know Lobo's in this one, and so we'll see what the future of all that holds. I would love for his own thing to be coming out.

This certainly sounds like a different experience. With the DCEU, Zack Snyder was originally followed a five-movie plan for the shared universe. Momoa debut as Aquaman in a cameo during Batman v Superman, before getting his grand entrance in Justice League and eventually his pair of solo movies. He always knew this was the strategy, but the Game of Thrones actor's future as Lobo is more unclear.

Later in the same interview, which is promoting his new movie The Wrecking Crew, Jason Momoa went on to share how his possible future as Lobo will depend on the fans, and how Supergirl ultimately does in theaters. As he put it:

I don't know if there is. I think it's probably up to the audience and how they feel about it, but I think he's got his own things mapped out and I'm not privy to any of that. . . . James's career is just equal to what Zack's done, what they've built and what their worlds are. They're amazing directors world building.

What we know about Supergirl is limited, but Momoa's inclusion is one reason why anticipation for Craig Gillespie's blockbuster has been steadily increasing. The Supergirl trailer debuted the character, while some new footage revealed Lobo's full design. But how long the 46 year-old actor is able to play the cosmic bounty hunter remains to be seen.

Exactly how big his role will be in Supergirl is unclear, but it sounds like Momoa had a blast bringing the character to life. He teased what's to come in the DC flick, saying:

So I'm pretty excited. When I got to step into Lobo, I mean, that was a pinch me moment. And my first scene is pretty gnarly. I'm pressed to see another actor pull off that first take, what we did. I'm excited to talk about it because it's hard. And I grabbed it with gusto and I'm very excited about it.

We'll have to wait to learn about what this "gnarly" scene contains, but I'm eager to see what Lobo is up to in Supergirl. Fans have wanted to see the character on the big screen for years, especially with Jason Momoa portraying him. It certainly looks like the project will be very different than Superman, which was set on Earth and featured David Corenswet's hopeful and kind protagonist. Instead, we'll be getting a drunken Kryptonian played by Milly Alcock.

All will be revealed when Supergirl hits theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more footage of Lobo in action sooner rather than later.